General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 3 to 7, 2025)

Suspense, suspicion and peril are brewing in the General Hospital storyline for the week of March 3, 2025. The residents of Port Charles may celebrate the end of Cyrus Renault's evil run without realizing the upcoming dangers and drama. Meanwhile, internal strife threatens families, as the Quartermaine family faces major drama.

Ad

The past week on General Hospital saw Jason framed for Cyrus's death for which Josslyn was responsible. While Drew got into talks with Sidwell to disrupt the Esplanade project, the two collaborators had different targets. On the other hand, Tracy got court orders to ban Drew from the Quartermaine family, a decision the remaining family did not endorse.

While Carly started getting closer to Brennan, the latter convinced Josslyn to join WSB in secret. Elsewhere, Chase unburdened himself before Dante, and Brook Lynn revealed her past secret to Chase.

Ad

Trending

Crisscrossed story arcs and complicated relationships have made up the plot of General Hospital since its premiere in April 1963. The long-running ABC daily soap presents the lives of residents of the fictional Port Charles township and the titular medical facility in the town.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: 3 important storylines to follow from March 3 to 7, 2025

1) Lulu will renew her search for Charlotte and stumble upon a secret

Ad

Ad

The previous week saw Lulu Spencer getting pulled into the Cyrus-related situation. She also connected to Dante over Rocco. While she started working at Deception, she got back into her old fight with Brook Lynn. However, when Dante revealed that Brook Lynn and Chase were unable to start a family, Lulu became remorseful.

Lulu will renew her search for Charlotte Cassadine in the upcoming week. She will try to knock on different doors to achieve her goal. She may reach out to Damian Spinelli in the hope that the tech wizard will help her connect with Martin Grey. She will hope that Martin will have Valentin Cassadine's locations.

Ad

However, the General Hospital spoilers suggest Lulu will meet Cody Bell next. This means the Spinelli-Martin connection is not likely to help her find Valentin or Charlotte. Whether Cody helps her with her search is as yet not known.

However, Lulu will likely come across some vital piece of information connected to Brook Lynn. Whether she stumbles upon the secret of Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 3 to 7, 2025

Ad

2) Gio will confide his feelings to Dante

Ad

Giovalli Palmieri had a spat with Tracy Quartermaine last week after he expressed his displeasure over Tracy's decision to cut Drew off from the Quartermaine family. After this friction, Gio felt lonely and kept thinking about his deceased father.

On the General Hospital episode dated March 3, 2025, Gio will likely meet Dante Falconeri at Bobbie's. He may feel the urge to unburden himself before the cop and reveal his inner thoughts and feelings about his absent father.

Ad

Gio may rationalize that Dante learnt about and met his biological father, Sonny Corinthos, late in his life. As such, he may understand Gio's loneliness. He may also express his desire to talk to his father if he were alive, just as Dante now does.

The significance of Gio and Dante sharing a sombre conversation about father-son bond hints at a closer connection between the two, which will be revealed later on General Hospital.

Ad

3) Curtis and Drew face off

Ad

The animosity between Curtis Ashford and Drew Quartermaine-Caine has been growing over the past few months. While the problem started with Drew trying to overstep his role in their company Aurora Media, Michael Corinthos had cut him short by giving Curtis more authority. As such, Drew's company shares dropped while Curtis held the highest chair.

Currently on General Hospital, Drew wants to bring down Aurora Media and his friend-turned-foe. As such, he is trying to derail Aurora's biggest project, the Esplanade project. Drew is collaborating with mobster Jenz Sidwell to foil the project.

Ad

On the other hand, Curtis Ashford is planning to expose Drew's sinister plans with help from Congressman Henderson. When Drew learns about Curtis's manipulations, he is likely to confront his former friend. As their argument escalates, the Quartermaine Congressman will likely issue a warning to Curtis about hurting the latter as he is hurt.

On an aside, Sidwell is part of Drew's plan to bring down Sonny. He is trying to change the project details so that Sonny's business location gets demolished. Whether Drew and Sidwell succeed remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: Who is leaving General Hospital in 2025? All comings and goings explored

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the developments and drama every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback