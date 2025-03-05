General Hospital recap (March 4, 2025): Dante’s past resurfaces, Willow stuns her family, and Portia faces blackmail

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on March 4, 2025, Lulu's life turned upside down when she learned Dante had a child with Brook Lynn. She disguised herself as a housekeeper, snuck into Marty’s room at the Metro Court, and found notes revealing the truth. Dante told Cody that his grief over Sam’s death had pushed him and Lulu further apart.

Willow shocked Carly and Nina by saying she was moving in with Drew, causing tension. Carly warned it might start a war, while Nina tried to keep things calm. Jason confronted Sidwell about Sonny’s penthouse explosion, but Sidwell denied any involvement.

Meanwhile, Brad confessed to Lucas that he blackmailed Portia to attend a medical conference, breaking Lucas’s heart. Drew later confronted Portia for interfering in Heather Webber’s case, risking her medical license.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Lulu’s heartbreaking discovery

Lulu, still adjusting to life in Port Charles, grew suspicious of Marty’s secretive behavior. Disguised as a housekeeper, she snuck into his Metro Court room and found notes revealing Dante was the father of Brook Lynn’s child. Devastated, Lulu struggled to process the betrayal, knowing it could destroy her fragile relationship with Dante.

Maxie caught Lulu sneaking around and tried to comfort her, but Lulu pushed her away. Later, when Marty spotted Maxie outside his room, she covered for Lulu and suggested that he reconnect with Lucy.

Dante’s emotional turmoil

At the stables, Dante shared beers with Cody and admitted he still felt distant from Lulu despite closure in Sam’s murder case. He confessed guilt over hiding a past fling with Brook Lynn; however, he remained unaware that Lulu already knew the truth.

Cody urged Dante to be honest, reminding him of his long history with Brook Lynn. But Dante feared telling Lulu would ruin whatever trust they had left.

Willow’s bombshell decision

While having lunch at the Metro Court on General Hospital, Willow shocked Carly and Nina by saying she was moving in with Drew and taking the kids. Carly warned her that this could push Michael over the edge, but Willow stayed firm, saying that she had made up her mind.

Nina tried to keep the peace, asking Carly to trust Willow’s choice. But Carly lost patience and accused Willow of being selfish. After Willow left, Carly and Nina exchanged worried looks, knowing the fallout would be huge.

Jason confronts Sidwell

Jason caught Sidwell at Sasha’s and dragged him to the pier at gunpoint, demanding answers about Sonny’s penthouse explosion. Sidwell denied being involved, saying he had no reason to target Sonny.

Anna arrived as Sidwell escaped on a launch, scolding Jason for acting recklessly. Despite her frustration, Anna believed Sidwell’s denial, leaving the mystery of the explosion unresolved.

Brad’s confession and Portia’s downfall

In Miami on General Hospital, Brad admitted to Lucas that he had blackmailed Portia to attend the conference. Lucas was heartbroken as he realized that Brad hadn’t changed, following which he ended their relationship.

Back in Port Charles, Drew confronted Portia with evidence of her attempt to manipulate Heather Webber’s case. He warned her that she could lose her medical license, leaving Portia in shock as her career and reputation hung in the balance.

Viewers can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

