General Hospital recap (March 3, 2025): Lulu’s risky mission, Sonny’s house hunt, and Sasha’s dangerous visitor

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on Monday, March 3, 2025, Lulu Spencer came back to Port Charles with the goal of finding Charlotte. She convinced Spinelli to help her track down Valentin, even if it meant sneaking into his old house. Dante started to get suspicious of Lulu’s behavior, but she avoided his questions, though he still felt something was off.

Ad

At the same time, Sonny Corinthos asked Lucy Coe to help him find a safe, family-friendly home. Lucy showed him a house with everything he wanted, not knowing that Lulu and Spinelli were inside looking for clues.

Kristina heard rumors about the house’s past and almost scared Sonny away from the deal, but he stayed interested.

Meanwhile on General Hospital, Sasha tried to make it on her own, refusing financial help from Jason. But her night took a dangerous turn when Sidwell showed up with a sketchy offer tied to Deception.

Ad

Trending

Jason arrived just in time to stop Sidwell, but the encounter left Sasha rattled, hinting that more trouble was on the way.

Ad

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 3, 2025

Lulu and Spinelli’s break-in mission

Lulu met Spinelli at Bobbie’s and begged for help finding Valentin and Charlotte. Spinelli said he had tracked Valentin to Switzerland, but the trail went cold. Determined, Lulu convinced him to break into Valentin’s old house for clues.

Outside the house, Spinelli hacked the security system. Inside, Lulu got emotional, knowing this was Charlotte’s last home in Port Charles. Their search was interrupted when Sonny and Lucy arrived to tour the property, forcing Lulu and Spinelli to hide.

Ad

Sonny’s house hunt with Lucy

Lucy showed Sonny the house, emphasizing its privacy features. Sonny liked the idea of a safe home for his daughters. Kristina showed up and was upset that Sonny wanted Valentin Cassadine’s old place, but Lucy reassured her.

Ad

Surprisingly, Kristina encouraged Sonny to buy the house. After they left to make an offer, Lulu and Spinelli realized they needed to investigate Marty, who handled the sale.

Tracy’s feud with Martin escalates

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Tracy argued with Alexis about the family crypt, accusing Marty of faking documents to force them out. Marty arrived, and even though Alexis tried to calm things down, Tracy threatened a lawsuit.

Ad

Gio stood up to Tracy, making her think about her actions. However, she still secretly pushed Alexis to file a cease and desist against Marty.

Ad

Sasha’s tense encounter with Sidwell

Sasha told Jason she wanted to make her own money and turned down his help. She reminded him how he rejected family money after his accident, and Jason respected her decision but worried about her safety.

After he left, Sidwell snuck in and offered Sasha $250,000 to convince Deception the warehouse incident was a mishap.

Lucas and Brad’s Miami reunion

In Miami, Lucas and Brad had drinks and talked about their complicated past. Brad said he’d tried to change, and Lucas admitted he stayed away because the good memories hurt more than the bad.

Ad

They kissed, but Brad pulled back, saying he couldn’t move forward without confessing something, leaving Lucas shocked as the screen faded to black.

Also Read: General Hospital recap (February 28, 2025): Sasha receives an offer while the custody argument heats up

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback