General Hospital weekly preview sees Sonny and Tracy face off as Carly lashes out and makes a life-altering choice

The first week of March 2025 on General Hospital promises to establish more intricate storylines as the plot takes unforeseen turns. While the town recently escaped Cyrus Renault's evil run, another mobster, Sidwell, threatens to unleash his machinations on the residents.

Ad

Meanwhile, Drew and Brennan's moves threaten to derail many others.

The past week found Jason arrested for Cyrus's death, while it was Josslyn who had shot the criminal. However, Brennan covered up after Joss and even manipulated her into joining WSB without Carly's knowledge.

On the other hand, Chase unburdened before Dante, who revealed Brook Lynn and Chase's predicament to Lulu.

Elsewhere, Kristina chose to fight with Ava over her custody, even though Sonny has offered her a custody deal. On the other hand, despite being persecuted by an apologetic Cody, Molly found him to be the right person to confide in.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, General Hospital has presented similar relationship complications since its premiere in April 1963.

The long-running ABC daily soap revolves around the titular medical facility in the fictional township of Port Charles.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Tracy and Sonny face off as Sasha warns Jason

Ad

Sasha Gilmore has been handling a lot of pressure lately owing to the secret about her baby. As fans know, she refused to bring in Michael Corinthos's name in the picture for the fear of disturbing his custody battle with his wife, Willow.

As such, when Cody Bell spread the wrong information about Jason Morgan being the father of Sasha's baby, she convinced Jason to go with this pretense.

The upcoming week of March 3, 2025, will find Sasha disclosing to Jason about some people who may know the truth behind this baby fiasco.

Ad

However, before that, Sasha may face an unwelcome visitor at the Q mansion since spoilers suggest she would be brandishing a meat cleaver while threatening to scream.

Whether it is Cody trying to apologize again or the criminal Sidwell trying a nasty move, remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Sonny may try to find out about Jenz Sidwell when he meets Lucy Coe about a new place to live now that his penthouse has burned down.

Ad

Meanwhile, upcoming Thursday's episode will find Sonny Corinthos and Tracy Quartermaine face-to-face as they express their dislike for each other's opinions. While Tracy and Sonny rarely agree on things, this clash may affect people they care for.

General Hospital: Carly has decisions to make while Drew makes a nasty one

Carly Spencer will make important decisions (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

The week of March 3, 2025, is slated for an upheaval of emotions for Carly Spencer. On one hand, she and Jack Brennan will meet for a date, while on the other she will be worked up about Drew and Willow. Tuesday's episode will see the fiery Spencer flare up in anger.

Ad

However, her date on Wednesday with Brennan may be abruptly interrupted, following which she will make a gravely important decision.

Whether the problems afflicting her are connected to the Michael-Willow issue or she discovers about Josslyn's resolve to join WSB is as yet unclear.

Elsewhere, Curtis Ashford and Stella Henry have their scheme planned to bring down congressman Drew Quartermaine-Caine.

As Curtis and Drew clash in Monday's episode, the congressman has his own retaliation lined up against his former friend.

Ad

Also Read: Who is leaving General Hospital in 2025? All comings and goings explored

General Hospital: Lullu knocks on different doors for Charlotte

Ad

This week, Lulu Spencer will be seen renewing her endeavor to search for Charlotte. While her previous attempts have failed, she now plans to try other options.

Monday's episode will find her reaching out to Damian Spinelli to try and get information about Valentin Cassadine's whereabouts from Martin Grey.

Since Martin won't be able to help her, she will likely change her strategy as she approaches Cody Bell later in the week.

Ad

However, Lulu's meeting with Martin may give her inside information about Brook Lynn's baby's adoption, something that Martin got out of Lois Cerullo.

Whether Lulu will use this information for any advantage remains to be seen. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Lulu's nosy investigation will likely play an important role in Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn Quartermaine's story arcs.

General Hospital: Gio connects to Dante

Ad

As fans know, Giovanni Palmieri had friction with Tracy Quartermaine recently about Scout's family name. After Tracy's blunt response, Gio may have been thinking about his deceased father.

The soap's spoilers suggest the teenager will likely meet Dante Falconeri and unburden himself before the cop.

Gio may rationalize that Dante would empathize with him since the cop came to know his biological father, Sonny, very late in his life. He may express his desire to bond with his father like Dante did later in life.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 26 to March 7, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the latest drama on General Hospital as Gio's parentage and Drew's next moves are exposed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback