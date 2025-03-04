General Hospital spoilers: Carly lashes out while Drew threatens Portia and Emma opens up to Gio

Feuds and alliances continue on General Hospital in the first week of March 2025 as new associations and rivalries threaten the residents of Port Charles. In the wake of Cyrus's death and Sidwell's sinister schemes with Drew, the Quartermaine household, the Deception ladies, and the Metro Court Hotel owners seem to get pulled into the drama.

Recent episodes of General Hospital featured a showdown between friends-turned-foes, Curtis and Drew, each vowing to take the other down with ruthless tactics. Meanwhile, Tracy tried to legally oust Drew from the Quartermaine family, a decision disapproved by her family members.

Elsewhere, Jason was framed for the crime Josslyn committed while the latter reluctantly joined WSB. Meanwhile, Brennan, who is dating Josslyn's mother, Carly, left her clueless about manipulating Joss. Carly decided to collaborate with Nina about the Willow-Drew affair.

General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps, premiered on ABC in April 1963. The show follows the lives of residents of the fictional Port Charles township and the town's medical facility.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly loses her cool

The past few weeks have been taxing on Carly Spencer, as her son, Michael Corinthos, sustained burns in the explosion at Sonny Corinthos's apartment. She begged her daughter-in-law, Willow Corinthos, to aid in her son's treatment since the latter was using her position as leverage.

Carly tried to stay calm amid Michael and Willow's custody battle and divorce till Michael completed his treatment in Germany. Moreover, she collaborated with her longtime rival, Nina Reeves, to push away Drew Quartermaine from Willow.

As the soap's spoilers suggest, Tuesday's General Hospital episode will find Carly furious and threatening a war on Willow. She will be seen pointing out that she has been civil so far. She will likely react to Willow's latest decision to move in with Drew Quartermaine.

Since Willow's move involves her children, who are Michael's children as well, Carly will be beside herself in anger. Though Nina Reeves may be present during the confrontation, she is unlikely to intervene, possibly because she is also upset with Willow's decision.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 3 to 7, 2025

General Hospital: Drew targets Portia to punish Curtis

Drew Quartermaine turned into a nasty congressman when he sought revenge on his brother, Jason Morgan, and his former friend, Curtis Ashford. On Monday, March 3, 2025, Drew threatened Curtis with dire consequences after learning that the latter had reached out to Congressman Henderson to expose Drew.

In Tuesday's General Hospital episode, Drew may put his word to action. He will likely meet Dr. Portia Robinson with the evidence he has collected against her from Selina Wu. While Portia knows the proof of her tampering with lab results may jeopardize her career, she has been blackmailed for this by Brad before.

Drew may use his information to induce Portia into pushing Curtis to do his bidding. Knowing how destructive the evidence against her is, Portia may feel cornered. Whether she does as Drew wants or comes clean with Curtis remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Emma gains a confidante in Gio

Since returning to Port Charles in December 2024, Emma Drake has been trying to bond over time with the town's residents. That includes her newly discovered relatives, Sasha Gilmore and Cody Bell. Moreover, she has been worried about her grandmother, Anna Devane.

Amid all this, she has found a friend in Giovanni Palmieri, a new arrival in Port Charles. While introduced as a distant relative of Lois Cerrulo, Gio shares a great rapport with Emma. While the latter finds it difficult to open up with other people in town, she will likely unburden herself before Gio.

As Emma reveals her inner thoughts, Gio will listen to her patiently, deepening their bond. Whether the duo will form a romantic pair on the soap remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC to catch the latest drama on General Hospital as the friction between Carly and Willow escalates.

