General Hospital recap (March 7, 2025): Sonny opens up to Carly while Lulu demands Brook Lynn to come clean

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on March 7, 2025, Sonny welcomed unexpected visitors and had some tough conversations at his new place. While discussing Gio’s future with Lois, Carly stopped by, and they shared a heartfelt talk about Michael’s progress and Sonny’s bond with the Cerullo family.

Meanwhile, Dante felt guilty after Tracy’s harsh words, and Ned worried that Lois’s loyalty to Sonny might hurt Gio. Lulu’s resentment toward Brook Lynn exploded in a heated confrontation.

She accused Brook Lynn of hiding the truth of Dante’s son. Brook Lynn broke down and confessed, leaving Lulu devastated. Lulu demanded she tell Dante the truth, or she would, threatening to tear the Quartermaine family apart.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Alexis struggled with her Cassadine past when Sidwell revealed Helena’s dagger, stirring painful memories. Sidwell’s strange behavior hinted at hidden motives. Meanwhile, Jordan grew closer to Isaiah, but her determination to take down Sidwell created tension in their new relationship.

Sonny’s investment in Gio stirs controversy

Sonny told Lois he cared about Gio and would stay away if it kept him safe. Lois trusted Sonny, but Tracy’s disapproval of him paying for Gio’s education lingered. Carly stopped by and, after Lois left, praised Sonny for helping Gio but warned that his kindness sometimes brought danger. Sonny dismissed Tracy’s concerns but softened when Carly shared that Michael was improving.

Later on General Hospital, Dante visited Sonny, joking about clearing out Cassadine's energy. He apologized for Tracy’s words and thanked Sonny for supporting Gio. Sonny worried Gio might feel pressured to accept his help. Dante encouraged honesty, then admitted he was struggling with Sam’s situation and unresolved feelings about Lulu.

Lulu confronts Brook Lynn’s deception

Lulu confronted Brook Lynn at the Quartermaine mansion, rejecting her attempts to make peace. She accused Brook Lynn of lying to Dante about their secret son. Shocked, Brook Lynn tearfully admitted she had a baby but claimed she never knew the gender or held the child. However, Lulu didn’t believe her and warned that if Brook Lynn didn’t tell Dante, she would.

In her room, Brook Lynn broke down, confessing she gave birth in San Francisco and gave the baby up for adoption. She said she kept it from Dante because she wasn’t ready to be a mother. Lulu refused to accept the excuse and gave Brook Lynn an ultimatum

Ned questions Lois’s priorities

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Lois complained to Ned about Tracy meddling in Sonny’s gift to Gio. But Ned agreed with his mother and worried that Sonny’s help might drag Gio into danger. He questioned why Lois was ignoring her usual concerns about Sonny’s money when it came to Gio, leaving Lois upset and unsure of her decision.

Sidwell manipulates Alexis

At Wyndemere on General Hospital, Sidwell showed Alexis Helena Cassadine’s dagger, bringing back painful memories of her mother’s murder. As Alexis shared her trauma, Sidwell kept pressing her for more details. When Alexis refused a drink, Sidwell quietly wiped the dagger clean, raising suspicions about his true intentions.

Jordan and Isaiah’s complicated romance

Isaiah showed up at Jordan’s place with dinner to make up for ruining her delivery. After joking around, he admitted he wanted a relationship, even if it had to stay secret. They kissed, but Jordan made it clear she wouldn’t give up her mission to take down Sidwell. She told Isaiah that if he couldn’t handle that, he was free to leave.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

