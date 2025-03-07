Who was Oscar Quartermaine on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

TV soap opera General Hospital first aired in 1963 and has been on broadcast ever since. The show is set in Port Charles, and it revolves around the lives of the residents of General Hospital and the wealthy and powerful families of Port Charles.

Oscar Nero Quatermaine in General Hospital is the son of Kim Nero and Drew Quatermaine. Garren Lake Stitt played the character from 2017 to 2019. The teen became a popular face of the show until he died from cancer. His relationship with Josslyn was filled with adventures and drama, making them a fan-favorite couple.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital. Reader's discretion is advised.

Oscar Quartermaine's story on General Hospital

Oscar Nero Quartermaine from General Hospital (Images Via Youtube/General Hospital)

Oscar Nero Quatermaine is the son of Kim Nero and Drew Quatermaine, but he wasn't aware of his father when he came first to Port Charles. Dr. Kim Nero had a brief affair with Drew before he went into the Navy. Oscar was originally played by Rio Mangini in two episodes. Later, the role was taken over by Garren Lake Stitt.

Oscar was first seen at Josslyn's house party in June 2017. Trina invited him to the party because Josslyn had a crush on him. Josslyn and Oscar shared their first kiss at the party. Their relationship was emotionally challenging after Oscar found out about his Grade IV Glioblastoma, a cancer that is very difficult to treat.

Oscar, who was determined to find out who his father was, suspected Drew Quatermaine. With the help of his girlfriend, Josslyn, he did a DNA test. After running the test, he initially hesitated to learn the truth about his father. However, once he was ready to hear the results, Kim revealed that Drew was indeed his father.

It was a bit awkward for Drew and Oscar to connect in the beginning, but later, they found common ground and bonded. In a shocking turn of events, when Oscar had a seizure, he was rushed to the hospital. Kim was aware of his condition but chose to hide it from both Oscar and Drew.

She finally revealed to Drew that these episodes had been occurring since Oscar's childhood. Two years ago, she found out that he had an inoperable brain tumor. Oscar found out about this from Cameron and confronted his parents. However, Drew and Kim were determined not to tell him until they found a cure for it.

Upon knowing the truth, Oscar tried to end his relationship with Josslyn, but she did not leave him until he took his last breath. During a romantic getaway in Niagra Falls, Oscar had a seizure and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where Josslyn stood by his side.

Oscar's final days

During Oscar's final days, he handed his father a glass that Drew had drunk from—this was the same glass that Oscar and Josslyn had stolen to obtain a DNA sample. He gave his mother, Kim, his teddy bear, Mr. Bear, a keepsake from his childhood that would serve as a memory of him.

Monica Quatermaine suggested he shift to the Quatermaine mansion to stay close to people who loved him. Soon after that, Oscar took his final breaths in his sleep and died peacefully in 2019.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network.

