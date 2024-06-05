What happened to Oscar from General Hospital?

Oscar Nero, a popular character in General Hospital, made a memorable impression on the series and its viewers. Garren Stitt played the character Oscar, who debuted on the show in June 2017 and departed in 2019. He was born to Dr. Kim Nero and former Navy SEAL Drew Cain.

At first mysterious, Oscar's background was gradually unveiled. Oscar, a young man with a promising future, was recognized for his compassionate nature and zest for life. He attended General Hospital's high school and participated in multiple activities, such as self-defense classes.

Fans were drawn to his relatable struggles, challenges, and steadfast commitment to embracing life to its fullest. Although Oscar's tragic fate of succumbing to cancer may be hard to bear, General Hospital viewers are still in awe of his story.

Oscar's battle with inoperable brain cancer in General Hospital

The emotional storyline of Oscar Nero's struggle with inoperable brain cancer on General Hospital deeply engaged the viewers. Garren Stitt's character was told he had Grade IV Glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer that is often inoperable and has a bleak outlook. Oscar's adventure started with unexplained seizures, initially thought to be related to his condition from childhood.

Nonetheless, it was later discovered that these seizures were a result of his brain tumor, which had been expanding since 2016. Kim Nero, Oscar's mother, had been aware of the tumor for two years but had chosen not to inform Oscar and his father, Drew Cain. Oscar's health declined and he received experimental treatments, such as a DNA test to confirm his paternity.

The test showed that Drew was his dad, and Oscar found it hard to accept this news. Despite his attempts, Oscar's cancer kept advancing, and his time was running short. During his fight, Oscar's family and friends stood by his side, making the most of the remaining time together.

During a romantic trip to Niagara Falls with his girlfriend, Josslyn Jacks, he experienced a seizure and had to be taken to the hospital. The love and determination of the couple showed how strong their bond was as they made the most of their time together. In the end, Oscar died peacefully in his sleep, with his loved ones by his side.

The emotional aftermath of Oscar's death on General Hospital

The death of Oscar Nero in General Hospital hit his loved ones hard, and they were all trying to figure out how to deal with their emotions. After Oscar passed away in his sleep, his girlfriend, Josslyn Jacks, was devastated and called his parents, Kim Nero and Drew Cain, to come be with him.

Joss sat on the stairs of the Quartermaine mansion, where Oscar had spent his final days, as Ned Quartermaine was trying to comfort her. Kim Nero, Oscar's mom, was heartbroken over losing her son. She held onto his body, relieved that his pain was finally over. Kim's sadness drove her to obsess over having another child to fill the void left by Oscar.

People close to her were concerned because she even considered stealing Drew's sperm. The loss of his son also had a profound impact on Oscar's father, Drew Cain. Drew was having trouble accepting the loss of the son he had just recently found, and he and Kim hurried to be with Oscar in his last moments.

In recognition of the connection they had made in their brief time together, Oscar's will left Drew a kind present. Josslyn wrote a heartfelt song with Oscar, which she sang at the Nurses Ball while his spirit kept watch over her. The song was an ode to their love, and Oscar's positive influence on others around him.

General Hospital is available to watch on ABC and streaming platforms like Hulu and the ABC app.