What happened to Willow on General Hospital? Character's fate explored

Willow Corinthos, played by Katelyn MacMullen, has been a big part of General Hospital since 2018. She's had quite the rollercoaster of relationships on the show, like her marriage to Michael Corinthos and her ties to Wiley, who everyone thought was her son. But in 2023, things got crazy when it turned out Willow was Silas Clay and Nina Reeves' daughter, and Nelle Benson was Wiley's real mom.

Lately, Willow's been dealing with some tough health issues; she has been diagnosed with leukemia, a serious type of blood cancer. It's gotten pretty bad, reaching stage four, and viewers are concerned about what's going to happen to her on the show. Despite all this, Willow's been keeping her diagnosis under wraps, trying to shield her family from the stress of her illness.

As Willow's health gets worse, she's on a mission to find her biological mother in the hopes of finding a bone marrow donor. Fans of General Hospital are buzzing about what this could mean for her character. Some think her possible romance with Drew Cain might shake things up with Michael Corinthos. But nothing's set in stone yet, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens next in Willow's story.

Willow's battle with leukemia on General Hospital and search for a donor

Willow's leukemia diagnosis added another hurdle to her already chaotic life. She decided to keep it to herself to spare her loved ones, dealing with the difficulties on her own. In her search for a bone marrow donor, she embarked on a mission to find her birth mother, adding a sense of urgency to her story.

During her health struggles, Willow and Michael had to deal with some extra challenges, like finding out about her real parents and Michael's role in exposing Nina. But Willow stayed strong and kept fighting through her illness, staying close to her family and friends.

As Willow dealt with the unknowns of her future and the struggles of her leukemia diagnosis, audiences were captivated by her journey of resilience and determination. Her fight against illness and the quest for a donor showcased her bravery and perseverance, revealing a different side of her character as she took on this tough challenge.

Willow's potential new love affair with Drew Cain on General Hospital

Willow Tait's storyline on General Hospital has been full of surprises, and her possible new romance with Drew Cain is no different. Fans are speculating about a potential love triangle with Michael Corinthos, making things even more complicated. Cameron Mathison's character, Drew Cain, has been a key player in General Hospital, especially in his relationships with women like Carly Spencer.

Drew has had some drama with Carly, causing Sonny to distance himself and Carly to face consequences. This messy past makes us wonder about Drew possibly getting involved with Willow and how it might affect her marriage to Michael. Willow and Drew have had deep conversations, like when Sasha thanked Willow for Nina's recommendation letter.

This whole situation on General Hospital has got Willow thinking about her issues with Nina and made her realize she might need to dig deeper into her relationships and forgiveness. Her chat with Nurse Clara also made her think about her complicated relationships with her mother figures, Harmony and Nina, and made her wonder if she should forgive Nina too.

As Willow deals with all these feelings on General Hospital, her bond with Drew might become a big deal in her story. The chance of something romantic happening between them is causing some drama with Michael, who's been a major part of her world. How things play out between Willow, Michael, and Drew is bound to change, and fans can't wait to see what happens next.

General Hospital airs on ABC Monday through Friday.