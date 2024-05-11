General Hospital star John J. York returns as Mac: Reasons for leaving and character fate explored 

John J. York has been playing Mac Scorpio on General Hospital since 1991. He's been a big part of the show, taking on different roles and storylines that fans love. But he had to take a break from the show due to a health issue. Because of this, John J. York decided to step away from General Hospital in September 2023.

The show casually touched on Mac's absence by having other characters mention and talk about his character. General Hospital has shown support for York during his health struggles, using his character's storyline to raise awareness about blood disorders and bone marrow donations.

General Hospital's official X account hinted that Mac is making a comeback by posting a photo of him with his co-star Kristina Wagner (Felicia Scorpio). The photo posted on May 10, had the caption—

"Mac back!"

Fans are excited for his return, especially with the way the show has been building up the anticipation during his absence.

Actor John J. York's health battle and hiatus from General Hospital

Expand Tweet

John J. York, the actor who plays Mac Scorpio on General Hospital, had some health issues that made him take a break from the show, as mentioned. Dealing with blood and bone marrow issues like Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and multiple smoldering myeloma, York decided to take some time off to take care of himself.

According to Deadline in September 2023, he posted a video announcement on X in which he said—

“So last December, of ’22, I was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, and multiple smoldering myeloma, two blood and bone marrow disorders.”

He added—

“Over the past many months, I’ve had three bone marrow biopses, many chemo treatments — I have another one coming in a couple of weeks — and I’m closing in on a blood stem-cell transplant.”

But even with all that going on, York stayed strong and kept pushing forward, inspiring everyone around him with his bravery.

Return to General Hospital as Mac Scorpio

John J. York is making a comeback as Mac Scorpio on General Hospital in the episode airing on May 13, 2024, according to the show's preview. Fans are excited to see him back after his health challenges, including a battle with MDS and multiple myeloma. York shared a video update in December 2023, expressing his gratitude for the support and his optimistic outlook on returning to the show.

In December 2023, he popped on social media to thank fans for their support and let them know he was feeling good about coming back to the show. In the video, York shared that his health was getting better and even joked about shaving off his facial hair after treatment. He had then said he'd aim to return in late spring or early summer 2024.

Mac Scorpio's character and impact

John J. York first showed up in 1991 as Mac Scorpio. His health struggles mirror the obstacles Mac faces on-screen showing his resilience and grit, both in front of the camera and in real life. York's character, Mac Scorpio, has had his fair share of relationships on the show.

He's married to Felicia Scorpio, but they took a break from 2001 to 2013. They've got a son named Cody Bell and step-parents to Felicia's daughters Maxie and Georgie Jones. Mac is even a step-grandpa to Maxie's kids - Georgie Spinelli, James West, and Bailey Louise Jones.

Catch episodes of General Hospital with John J. York playing Mac Scorpio on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback