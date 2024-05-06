Who is the new Aiden on General Hospital? Everything to know

Tristan Riggs just started playing Aiden Webber on General Hospital, taking over from Enzo De Angelis. He has been on other shows such as Walker and True Lies. Fans were rather shocked by the change, but Riggs made his debut as Aiden in a recent episode that aired on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024.

Riggs stepping into the role has got fans excited for what's to come for Aiden and the new directions his character could take. With his talent and unique approach, Riggs is ready to tackle the ups and downs of Aiden's journey.

This will involve storylines about bullying in school. General Hospital fans can't wait to see how Riggs will develop Aiden's character on the soap opera.

Tristan Riggs is the new Aiden on General Hospital

Riggs in a photo he shared of himself from the sets of the soap opera (Image via Instagram/@tristanriggsofficial)

As said earlier, Tristan Riggs has officially taken on the role of Aiden Webber on the long-running soap drama General Hospital. As of 2024, Tristan Riggs is fifteen years old. Aiden is the youngest child of Elizabeth Webber, played by Rebecca Herbst, who has been a regular character on the show since 2011. Enzo De Angelis was the actor who had played Aiden since 2021.

Riggs is a young actor on the rise, with a solid background in productions like The Seventh Day, Scare Package, Blood Fest, Thunder Road, and Dante's Hotel. Hailing from St. Louis and growing up in Austin, Texas, he's been acting since he was 7. Riggs is all about outdoor fun, from skateboarding to surfing and scuba diving.

Fans can look forward to fresh storylines and twists for his character Aiden. Aiden has dealt with bullying in the past, and it seems like this will still be a big focus. In the latest episode, Aiden's mom Elizabeth noticed his book bag was vandalized with pink paint, hinting at ongoing struggles at school.

The transition from Enzo De Angelis to Tristan Riggs on General Hospital

The role of Aiden Webber on the long-running soap opera General Hospital has undergone a significant change, with Tristan Riggs taking over the part from Enzo De Angelis. Riggs is an up-and-coming young actor with an impressive resume.

He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Austin, Texas, and is known for his love of outdoor activities like skateboarding, surfing, and scuba diving. The transition from De Angelis to Riggs has been a permanent recasting, with Riggs taking over the role moving forward. This change has surprised many fans, as De Angelis had been well-received in the role.

However, the producers of General Hospital seem confident that Riggs will bring a fresh perspective to the character of Aiden. The character has previously been involved in storylines related to bullying at school, and it appears this will continue to be a focus, with Aiden's mother Elizabeth recently noticing that his book bag had been vandalized with pink paint.

Fans are eager to see how Riggs will navigate the challenges and storylines that await Aiden, as the youngest child of a beloved character like Elizabeth Webber. The transition from De Angelis to Riggs marks a significant change in the long-running soap opera, and it will be interesting to see how the audience responds to the new Aiden.

Watch the latest episodes of General Hospital on YouTube TV, Google Play, ABC.com, and through TV Guide.

