General Hospital spoilers for the next week from May 6 to 10

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on Friday, May 3, 2024. In the episode, Joss and Trina complete a workout in the park, discussing Joss's doubts about becoming a doctor due to the stresses seen through Adam's experiences. Dex, a recruit, passes by, which reminds Joss of her motivation behind being a doctor, which is to help people like him.

Meanwhile, Alexis discusses her upcoming hearing with Kristina and Sam. Kristina shares her challenges with TJ and Molly over her pregnancy, feeling that they are too controlling. Thereafter, the episode saw Nina and Drew meet Congressman McConkey to discuss a public project.

Furthermore, the episode also saw Carly visit Sonny and declare Donna won't be coming to his house anymore. The episode concludes with Dante reflecting on his role as both a cop and a son to Sonny.

So, how will the following week be shaped based on these events? We have a sneak peek into the possible developments of the forthcoming week.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 6 to May 10, 2024

Monday, May 6, 2024: Close quarters

The week for General Hospital starts with Kristina's dad and Blaze's mom growing closer, possibly complicating their relationship further as they seek comfort in each other.

Elsewhere, Alexis attempts to offer Kristina a new perspective on her situation. Meanwhile, Dante reaches a significant conclusion, while Ava experiences frustration, though the cause of her irritation remains hidden.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Secrets overheard and decisions made

On Tuesday in General Hospital, Carly will overhear a conversation involving John. The episode will also see Laura visit Heather at Pentonville with potentially important news.

In another turn of events, Felicia's comments will lead Anna to suspect Valentin deeply, hinting at a dire future for the Cassadines. Meanwhile, Sonny decides to visit Jordan, and Willow contemplates accepting Drew's proposition, eventually deciding to go for it.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024: Jason's FBI dealings come to light

In this episode of General Hospital, Jason will divulge to Anna his involvement with the FBI and the stakes of their operation. Furthermore, Carly, protected by Jason, will probe for information on Pikeman.

Fans can also anticipate that Dante will get some unsettling news for Sam.

The day also sees a nostalgic reunion between Lois and Jagger, who has assumed a new identity as John. Additionally, Brook Lynn and Chase will find time for each other before the upcoming festivities.

Thursday, May 9, 2024: Tensions rise in Port Charles

In this episode of General Hospital, Finn will face challenges with Gregory, a difficult patient. In a more subjective narrative, Ava will feel that Sonny doesn't appreciate her despite her efforts.

The day will also see Natalia resolve to attend a significant wedding that she isn't invited to. Meanwhile, after learning about Jason's FBI collaboration, Sam will reconsider her decision to keep Jason from Danny.

Friday, May 10, 2024: A game of flirtation with unexpected twists

The week for the vintage soap opera concludes with Carly becoming a focal point in a serious discussion between John and Jason.

Furthermore, the episode will intensify with Ava's investigation into the tampering with Sonny's medication. Meanwhile, Sonny proposes that Natalia accompany him to the wedding.

In a different storyline, Anna and Dex will discuss his future with the police force.

That's all we have for you in the coming week of General Hospital. Let's know what unfolding developments you are the most excited about.