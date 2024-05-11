General Hospital spoilers for the next week from May 13 to 17

In the last episode of General Hospital, at the Metro Court, Natalia sits down with Sonny for a meal, believing someone jilted him. Sonny clarifies that Ava stormed out on him after a disagreement about their impending wedding. The episode also saw Natalia understand how Ava must feel ignored and feel a connection.

Elsewhere, Anna reviewed records on Jack when Dex visited her office. They discussed Dex's integration into the police force and his cautious relationship with Dante, given Dante's connection to Sonny. However, Dex commits to his role despite the complexities of their interconnected lives.

Notably, this episode of intertwined personal dramas with professional dilemmas, highlighting the intricate dynamics of relationships within the community. Each character grapples with personal decisions that ripple through their interconnected lives, setting the stage for further conflicts and alliances.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 13 to May 17, 2024

Monday, May 13, 2024: A Mix of Warnings and Reconnections

The week for General Hospital would kick off with Carly reluctantly considering a warning from Anna. Meanwhile, Nina and Willow could experience an unexpectedly warm moment, which in turn could ease their usually tense relationship.

Meanwhile, Jordan will receive unsettling news that could impact her future actions.

Furthermore, despite Gregory's absence due to his inability to travel, he would encourage Tracy to attend the rehearsal dinner in Coney Island. The day would be filled with reconnecting as Willow's husband is drawn back to his ex, Sasha, raising questions about his current relationship.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024: Dangerous Dates and Wise Exchanges

In Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, Anna will enter a potentially perilous situation by agreeing to a date with Valentin. The day's events would also see Gregory and Alexis find solace in exchanging advice, likely about their complex personal lives.

In another turn of events, Sam will struggle with her desire to keep Jason away from their son, Danny, who seeks Jason's help.

The episode will also see Drew in his typical avatar of a business proposition. On the other hand, Nina firmly defines the boundaries of her friendship with Ava, reflecting her desire for clearer relationships.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Wedding Bells and Surprising Encounters

Wednesday's episode of General Hospital will see the much-anticipated wedding of Brook Lynn and Chase begin. The event will be marked by emotional moments, including Tracy presenting Brook Lynn with a special family heirloom. The wedding also introduces Gio, Brook Lynn’s cousin and a handsome violinist, who catches Josslyn's eye.

The surprises for the day will continue as Jason unexpectedly disrupts the event, and Kristina, along with Blaze, are caught off-guard by unforeseen developments.

Thursday, May 16, 2024: Celebrations and Struggles at the Reception

In this episode of General Hospital, the wedding day progresses, and the scene shifts to the Metro Court, where the reception occurs.

The episode will see friends and family unite to celebrate, but not without underlying tensions as Gregory struggles amidst the festivities.

Friday, May 17, 2024: Post-Wedding Schemes and Revelations

The week for the General Hospital will culminate with a post-wedding atmosphere remaining charged as Sam ropes Spinelli into a scheme aimed at helping Jason.

On the other hand, Finn will attempt to partake in the joy of his brother's wedding but is preoccupied with concerns about their father, Gregory. Meanwhile, Kristina faces a revealing moment about her father, which could also potentially alter her perception of him.

The week for General Hospital will conclude with a dramatic outburst from Sonny, suggesting that the wedding may have deeper repercussions for all involved.

