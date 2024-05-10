General Hospital to introduce Brook Lynn's cousin at her wedding

Brook Lynn and Harrison are set to be married in General Hospital and will have a special guest for the wedding. As reported by Deadline, the to-be-wedded couple will have Brook's cousin Giovanni Cerullo attending the marriage. The new Cerullo family member is also set to play the violin at the ceremony.

Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn's upcoming marriage has been one of the most awaited events for the year and Cerullos and Quartermaines are expected to show their best sides at the gala event.

For the newly introduced viewers, General Hospital, the long-running daily soap on ABC, is gearing up for a union of the Quartermaine-Cerullo girl with her cop fiance. With the fictional setting of Port Charles ready to attend the wedding, whether the new entrant to the cast stays on for longer after the ceremony, is not known as of now.

General Hospital brings in Giovanni Mazza as a cousin

Giovanni Mazza is reported to be part of the cast of General Hospital as he will be introduced as Brook Lynn's cousin Giovanni Cerullo at her wedding. Deadline reports that Mazza's character will perform a violin piece at the marriage ceremony. The episode introducing Mazza is likely to be aired on May 13, 2024.

As such, actor-musician Giovanni Mazza's reported inclusion will bring a unique touch to the eagerly-awaited event. For Brook's benefit, her grandparents, Gloria and Carmine are also slated to attend the special event of her life.

Who is Giovanni Mazza?

Giovanni Mazza, reported to appear on General Hospital, is a young musician-actor. The talented entertainer was discovered at the 2015 Chicago Bulls Youth Talent Search after he gave a solo violin performance. He started his acting career at the age of seven with Bella and The Bulldogs. His acting career also includes Chicago-based independent movies and Walmart commercials.

An expert at playing violin medley, and solo, Mazza has played at many events such as Los Angeles Lakers games, Major League Baseball games, NBA All-Star Games, and almost 35 National Basketball Association games.

For his acting career, Mazza is represented by the Arise Artist Agency. He is a highschooler studying in Chicago and has dual citizenship, that of Italy and the US.

Whether Mazza's inclusion in the daily soap is long-term or not is as yet unclear. Deadline has no reports on the timeframe for Mazza's role in the soap. While Spencer's exit has left a gaping space in the show and Trina's life, it may be too early to hope for Giovanni to stay back in Port Charles.

As such, the publication points out that soaps often include young cast members and teens to capture the attention of the young viewers who watch the shows during summertime. These characters may not have a long-term impact on the plot of the show.

What else is expected in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital?

The upcoming episodes of the soap may find Carly Spencer taking some strong steps. She has already informed Sonny and Ava that she wants to keep Donna, their daughter, with her. While she may be worried about Sonny's mental health, she has not revealed her suspicion of Ava yet.

On one hand, she has forgiven Nina Reeves and discussed Ava's intentions with her. On the other hand, she wants to lay her hands on Sonny's medicines and get them tested. If she finds Ava on her wrong side, Carly may go to any extent to destroy Ava Jerome.

John, who was getting close to Carly, will be rethinking his position in the relationship as his chat with Jason may get awkward.

Continue watching General Hospital to know more about Brook Lynn's wedding, Giovanni's performance, and the friction among the others.

