General Hospital spoilers for the next week: Anna's investigation likely to take an unexpected turn

The last week of General Hospital saw some drama unfold. Sonny got into an argument with Dex and Jason had to step in. Finn found out that Gregory passed away and was pretty emotional about it. Valentin and Brennan came up with a plan to set Sonny up for Jason's murder, and Ava spilled secrets to Nikolas.

Kristina got into it with Molly and T.J. Nina finalized her divorce after a run-in with Ava. Jason told Sonny to lay off Dex, and Gregory had a health scare. Things got intense in General Hospital last week as Anna continued to investigate the latest crime.

All of this is just the beginning of the drama unfolding next week on General Hospital. With the week ahead looking promising, Anna's investigation is bound to take a surprising turn, revealing some secrets and unexpected twists.

An overview of General Hospital spoilers for the next week

1) Anna's investigation takes an unexpected turn

Anna checks out the crime scene, wanting to figure out what happened. But things take a turn when she finds something scary that freaks her out. Anna might end up going in a whole different direction than she thought, leaving everyone wondering what big surprise is coming next.

2) Sonny and Carly's confrontation

Sonny is about to have a showdown with his ex-wife, Carly, who is not happy with him and ready to call him out on his behavior. It might be a heated exchange between two strong-willed characters who always stand up for their loved ones.

Viewers should brace themselves for an intense scene full of emotions as Carly confronts Sonny, possibly shedding light on their complicated relationship.

3) Valentin's suspicious behavior

Valentin is up to something shady, holding a secret meeting that has everyone in Port Charles talking. It's clear that he's hiding something, and fans are dying to figure out what it is. With his mysterious ways, Valentin's storyline on General Hospital is sure to keep fans on their toes.

4) Ava's dangerous game

Ava may seem sweet on the surface, but her closest friends know she's sneaky. There's talk that she might have some dark secrets, and rumors suggest a 'Who Done It?' plot could be in the works. General Hospital fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for any hints about what Ava is really up to and what trouble she might cause.

5) Kristina's betrayal and rebuilding bridges

Kristina is feeling saddened by the betrayal and the spoilers hint that she might have a good reason to feel that way. But she's not one to stay down for long, as she's trying to patch things up and show that she's open to making amends. It looks like her journey is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions as she tries to repair relationships and figure out her place in the chaotic world of Port Charles.

6) Drew and Carly's unexpected encounter

Drew and Carly aren't together anymore, but that doesn't mean they can't still surprise each other. Their unexpected run-in is bound to be interesting, leaving fans wondering what will bring them back together. Is it just a coincidence, or is there something more going on between them?

7) Finn's concerning behavior

Finn's been acting a bit off lately, and it's got people worried. It looks like there might be some consequences coming his way. Fans are curious to see what's up with Finn and how it'll affect his relationships and storylines. General Hospital spoilers are leaving us guessing, hinting at a possible change in Finn's storyline.

8) Gregory's final farewell

Gregory's friends and family are getting together to say goodbye, and the actor who played him, Gregory Harrison, is making a comeback for this touching episode. General Hospital viewers can look forward to a heartfelt scene as the characters remember Gregory and mourn together. This goodbye will possibly set the stage for more drama.

9) Trina's shaken encounter

Trina has a little incident that leaves her feeling a bit rattled, and the spoilers don't give away much more. This leaves fans guessing about what could have happened to throw off the normally strong character. People will be curious to see how Trina deals with this unexpected event in General Hospital.

10) Gio's new position

As Gio gets used to his new life, he's stepping into a new role that could shake things up for his character. It remains to be seen what this new gig entails, but it'll shake up his relationships and storylines on General Hospital. Fans will be eager to find out more about this twist and how it plays into the bigger picture in Port Charles.

To watch General Hospital, you can visit the official ABC website.