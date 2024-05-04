General Hospital weekly recap (April 29 to May 3): Anna's quest for the truth & Sonny's warning

This week on General Hospital, the drama reached new heights in the episodes that released from April 29 to May 3, 2024, as characters faced truths, issued warnings, and made decisions that could change their lives forever. Anna dug deeper as she wanted to uncover secrets she may wish she hadn't, while Sonny made his feelings about Dex clear.

This week, secrets about Sonny's health came to light and some relationships took unexpected turns. It was clear by Friday that no one in Port Charles could escape the week unscathed. The tension was palpable and the stakes were high as the characters were pushed to their limits.

General Hospital weekly recap - April 29 to May 3

Monday, April 29

Nikolas in General Hospital (Image via Instagram/@adamthuss)

Ava spilled the beans to Nikolas about Sonny's medication, sparking more issues. Elsewhere, Anna enlisted Jason's help to dig into Valentin's affairs, a move she might regret later in the series.

Monday's episode also featured Nina and Drew, who couldn't keep their hands off each other, while Willow was faced with a potentially life-changing proposal.

Tuesday, April 30

Valentin's lies came crashing down as Anna discovered his deceit with regard to Pikeman. Later in the episode, he also presented her with a proposition, adding to the intrigue of the show.

Meanwhile, Sasha and Cody’s relationship progressed as the duo shared a kiss, and Willow gave Nina a second chance, hinting at forgiveness.

Wednesday, May 1

Elizabeth continued to worry about Aiden being bullied, bringing parental concerns to the forefront. Nina found a glimmer of hope after her streak of bad luck, highlighting her resilience amidst challenges. Maxie was then seen concocting one of her plans, leaving fans intrigued.

Thursday, May 2

General Hospital (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

Thursday's episode featured serious conversations as Cody and Sasha decided to lay all their cards on the table regarding their relationship. Elsewhere, Tracy received advice from Gregory, and Lois showcased her support for her daughter Brook Lynn, highlighting the importance of family backing in professional endeavors.

Friday, May 3

Sonny, still feeling the sting of betrayal by Dex, warned Dante about him, indicating the lingering tension. Carly had a realization about Sonny, suggesting she might be the one to unravel his secrets. The family was also seen being concerned about Kristina.

This episode also featured Drew set to kick off a new business plan, hoping for a fresh start. Josslyn, on the other hand, had a heart-to-heart conversation with her pal Trina.

This week's episodes of General Hospital were packed with big events, hard choices, and new paths. Everyone in Port Charles faced their own sets of challenges, and the decisions they made could shift the narrative of the show going forward.

The show is available to enjoy on YouTube TV, Hulu, and ABC.com. Individuals can also watch General Hospital via ABC's official website.

Fans are now excited to see what next week's episodes being to the table.