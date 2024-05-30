Why are there speculations about Ava Jerome leaving General Hospital? Explained

Recent rumors are going around among GH fans, wondering: Is Ava Jerome leaving General Hospital?

The murmur started while the soap opera was experiencing big changes among its writing staff, leading to the removal of top writers and other staff changes. Following this, there were concerns among fans regarding the fate of their beloved characters, such as Ava Jerome.

A host at The Chat podcast reportedly hinted on social media that a "very popular and beloved actress" was leaving General Hospital, which left fans guessing even more. Although Casey from The Chat didn't confirm any names, fans rapidly assembled three guesses: Herbst, Maura West (Ava), and Tabyana Ali (Trina)

Why fans speculate Ava Jerome might leave General Hospital?

In General Hospital, a wild twist with Ava Jerome (Maura West) might threaten her time in Port Charles. She's been caught possibly messing with Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) medication, and it's causing quite a stir.

Ava has a dark past, including being linked to a death and a murder. She is also involved in a scandal with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), which could cost Alexis her career as a lawyer. All these troubles have fans worried about what will happen next and hoping she'll stick around despite the changes in the writers' team.

How do changes in writers affect Ava Jerome’s story in GH?

Early in the year, General Hospital sacked two of its top writers. After only a few months, one of the replacement authors was let go as well.

Ava Jerome, played by West since 2013, is a crucial character in the show General Hospital. As time has passed, Ava has been a big part of important stories, especially ones that link to other well-known characters like Sonny Corinthos.

Right now, Ava is mixed up in stories where she's hiding big secrets that could affect a lot of people. Fans are guessing if the latest turns in the plot might push Ava into a situation where she might have to leave the show.

Fan reactions to the speculations of Maura West’s departure

Due to her prominence on the show, fans suspect it could be Maura West's character who might leave. Among the uncertainty surrounding Ava Jerome, there is also growing speculation about Maura West herself being the one who might leave.

The community is still waiting for word from West or the show's producers, so they are keeping a watchful eye out for any clue as to what might happen next.