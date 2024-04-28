The drama on General Hospital during the week of April 22 to April 26, 2024, centered on the Corinthos family, particularly as longtime companions Sonny and Carly found themselves embroiled in an intense and explosive argument. Long-simmering tensions between the two finally boiled over, culminating in a gripping confrontation that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

As they exchanged jabs and accusations, neither Sonny nor Carly showed any willingness to back down. The episode adeptly captured the raw emotions and unresolved issues that had been bothering the once-stable couple. With Carly and Sonny seemingly at an impasse regarding their life paths and the future of their family, the altercation brought to light the severe rifts in their relationship.

Undoubtedly, this dramatic encounter will have major repercussions for the entire Corinthos family as well as for Sonny and Carly. One of the most iconic and controversial relationships in General Hospital could change, leaving fans to speculate.

General Hospital recap for the week of April 22-26, 2024

Monday, April 22: Sonny and Carly's heated confrontation

Sonny Corinthos is portrayed by actor Maurice Benard (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

In the episode aired on Monday, April 22, Sonny and Carly got into a heated argument, signaling the end of the relationship's ongoing dispute. Unresolved issues and tensions, primarily regarding Jason, the Metro Court, and Carly's relationships with other men, served as the root cause of the fight.

As this was going on, Maxie and Lois were busy decorating for Brook Lynn's bachelorette party, while Sam and Jason were fighting over their son Danny. The episode brought attention to the ongoing discord in the Corinthos household.

Tuesday, April 23: Kristina and Josslyn's altercation at the bachelorette party

During the Tuesday, April 23, 2024, episode, Brook Lynn's bachelorette party took an unexpected turn when Josslyn revealed the truth to Kristina about Sonny. This resulted in Josslyn and Kristina getting into another heated argument at the bachelorette party. The family's problems got worse when this resulted in another argument between the two.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Dex attending Chase's bachelor party stirred up some issues. His attendance at the bachelor party didn't sit well with the other cops there. They gave him disapproving looks and seemed doubtful about his motives and desire to join the PCPD.

Wednesday, April 24: Jason's promise to Joss and Gregory's health scare

Steve Burton plays Jason Morgan (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

In Wednesday's episode, Jason promised Joss to protect Dex from Sonny. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Chase expressed uncertainty about their upcoming wedding in light of Gregory's health scare.

Dex talked with Anna about his future plans, while Jordan and Drew kept getting to know one another. On this episode of General Hospital, Sam also let Dante know how frustrated she was with Jason.

Thursday, April 25: Jason threatens Sonny, and Nina warns Kristina

In the episode on Thursday, April 25, Nina alerted Kristina about Ava, and Jason threatening Sonny. TJ. Moreover, Molly had different opinions about what Kristina had done. Drew and Carly engaged in a conversation as well.

Also, Brook Lynn offered Blaze some advice on General Hospital. She told Chase he didn't have to sign the prenup, but if he decided to, she just wanted him to make sure he checked it out first.

Friday, April 26: Sasha's surprise job offer and Nina and Carly's agreement

On Friday, April 26, the week concluded with Sasha accepting a job offer. Meanwhile, Molly asked Alexis to speak with Kristina, while Tracy assisted Gregory in understanding Finn's perspective.

Sonny, feeling isolated, believed Laura had turned against him just like everyone else. Tracy told Gregory that he needed to decide what was more important to him: his pride or Violet's wellbeing. She said if he wanted to stay here, he needed to respect Finn's wishes. Alternatively, he could move into Turning Woods and have Violet come to visit him there.

Most significantly, Nina and Carly looked like they had at last come to an understanding, which suggests that the way they interact might evolve.

Interested viewers can use services like Hulu, YouTube TV, ABC.com, and the official ABC website to watch General Hospital. Episodes are available for free on ABC.com and can be viewed live or on-demand on Hulu. A complimentary trial is available for YouTube TV. General Hospital's streaming and viewing locations are also listed on TV Guide.