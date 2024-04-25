Cerullo family will be finally complete after ages as Ellen Travolta returns to General Hospital

Ellen Travolta is coming back to General Hospital after a long 27-year break, reprising her role as Gloria Cerullo, a fan-favorite character from the 90s. She hasn't been on the show since 1996. Fans are thrilled to see John Travolta's sister returning to the soap opera, though, after last year's Thanksgiving episodes

Gloria Cerullo is Rena Sofer's character Lois Cerullo's mom who will surely shake things up on the show with some family drama. Fans can't wait to see how she interacts with her daughter Lois and granddaughter Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton. This comeback is to make sure that Brook Lynn gets to have her grandmother Gloria during her wedding ceremony with Harrison Chase.

Travolta is making a comeback to General Hospital, and her character will be seen in the May 13 episode to start with, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Fans are waiting to see the famed actress Ellen Travolta back on the show, even though they should keep in mind that it's just for a little while.

Ellen Travolta picks up her role as Gloria Cerullo on General Hospital once again

The series will get new life and dynamics with the start of a multi-episode arc centered around Travolta's character, thanks to this unexpected appearance. Gloria's interactions with her granddaughter Brook Lynn and daughter Lois, the three generations of Cerullos, promises wonders for the plot.

During the three General Hospital episodes starring Ellen Travolta, Gloria's storyline will be smoothly blended with major family events, like her visits to Lois and Brook Lynn, which are prompted by her on-screen daughter Rena Sofer. Travolta and Sofer have been in touch for all these years after meeting during shooting the soap opera in the 1990s.

During these episodes, it will also be noticed that a new actor is now going to be playing Gloria's husband, Carmine. The makers of the show have announced that George Russo will be playing this character, taking over from John Capodice who had appeared as Carmine previously.

How Ellen Travolta's return to General Hospital will complete the Cerullo family

Ellen Travolta's comeback on General Hospital will bring together the Cerullo family, reuniting Gloria with her daughter Lois and granddaughter Brook Lynn on the show. These two are the daughters of Lois - whom she parented along with her husband Carnine.

It lines up with Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding happening during May Sweeps. It's a big event because it's been almost 30 years since fans have seen the Cerullo family all together on the show. Gloria, Lois, and Brook Lynn will finally be reunited, giving viewers a chance to see three generations of Cerullos in one place.

Travolta was talking to Daytime Confidential and mentioned how she ran into some people she knew on set:

"It was old home week. There was a stage manager and camera people and casting people who were still there. They probably were in their 20s when they were starting, like Rena, and I was in my 50s.

"A lot of them were there, and a director I knew, so it was really wonderful to be welcomed back in the fold."

If fans want to catch Ellen Travolta's comeback on General Hospital, they need to tune in to ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu or ABC.com afterward.