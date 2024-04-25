What happened to Gregory on General Hospital? Character's fate explored

Professor Gregory Chase, on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, is the father of both Hamilton Finn and Harrison Chase. The role in the series has been portrayed by two actors. James Read first brought Gregory Chase to life from June 6 to October 10, 2018.

Later, Gregory Harrison assumed the role on a recurring basis, from November 11, 2020, until June 22, 2021. Within the show's narrative, Gregory's relationship with his sons has varied over time. While he was once again distant from Finn, Gregory's bond with Harrison remained strong.

Harrison reprised his portrayal of Gregory on April 4, 2022, and has been seen in episodes aired earlier this year when he was shown to be suffering from respiratory issues and had to be hospitalized.

Could Gregory Harrison be leaving General Hospital?

According to current General Hospital spoilers, Gregory Harrison's character, Gregory Chase, may soon bid farewell to Port Charles due to his declining health stemming from an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis (made in 2023).

The character had to be hospitalized in recent episodes due to increasing respiratory discomfort. While his condition is shown to be worsening, there's speculation that he will still be able to attend his youngest son, Harrison's, wedding to Brooke Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton).

Gregory Chase’s journey on General Hospital

Gregory Chase was initially more distant from Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) due to misunderstandings. Finn led Gregory to believe he was upset about his quick remarriage after his mother's death. Harrison Chase is Gregory’s son with his second wife.

While the two brothers reconciled in 2018, Finn harbored resentment towards Gregory until 2021. It was later revealed that Gregory was married to journalist Jackie Templeton, making her Chase's mother and Finn's stepmother.

Finn had a one-night stand with Jackie before her marriage to Gregory, leading to strained relations. In 2021, Gregory learned about Finn's affair with Jackie, causing more turmoil. Doubts about Chase's paternity arose, but a test confirmed Finn as his father, although it was later revealed to be tampered with.

In 2023, Chase (Josh Swickard) encountered Gregory at the hospital, where Gregory was evasive about his condition. Gregory's slurred speech led to assumptions of intoxication, but he revealed he was suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) after collapsing in Alexis's office.

Who plays Gregory on General Hospital?

Gregory Harrison has been playing Gregory Chase on General Hospital since 2020. The American actor’s portrayal of Dr. George Alonzo ‘Gonzo’ Gates in Trapper John, M.D., and ruthless businessman Michael Sharpe in Falcon Crest garnered him recognition.

Harrison's performance as stripper John Phillips in the TV movie For Ladies Only in 1981 earned him widespread popularity during the 1980s. He reprised a similar role in the 1986 miniseries Fresno, where he humorously appeared shirtless frequently.

Additionally, Harrison joined the cast of NBC's Sisters for the 1994–1995 season as Daniel Albright. In 1996, he starred alongside Eric Roberts in the film It's My Party, portraying a character dealing with the end stages of AIDS. Since 2015, Harrison has portrayed Joe O'Toole in the Hallmark Channel's Signed, Sealed, and Delivered series.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of General Hospital on Hulu and ABC.