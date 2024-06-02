General Hospital weekly recap (May 27 to 31): Josslyn and Trina join forces, and John encounters the unexpected

General Hospital was full of drama and surprises from May 27 to May 31, 2024. During the week, Sonny confronts Gladys and orders her to leave Port Charles, while Cody and Sasha leave Ferncliff together. When Spencer and Trina make love on their last day in New York City, their romance takes off.

Elizabeth and Chase, among other characters, struggle with their grief after Gregory Chase's passing. Sonny is enraged by Jason's choice, and John begins to suspect something is up. The continuous stories on General Hospital, which feature important individuals negotiating intricate relationships and surprising turns in the plot, were set up by these occurrences.

Viewers saw Josslyn and Trina team up, forming a strong alliance and working toward common goals. At the same time, John faces unexpected twists and turns, bringing in new surprises and challenges. Josslyn and Trina's friendship is tested with the introduction of Brook Lynn's cousin, Gio. As the storylines play out, viewers can look forward to a mix of excitement, unexpected partnerships, and plot twists on General Hospital.

General Hospital recap for the week of May 27 to 31, 2024

Monday, May 27: No new episode

General Hospital aired a rerun on Memorial Day, showing the episode from October 5, 2023. Sonny tells Gladys to hit the road, Spencer and Trina get cozy in NYC, and Cody and Sasha make their exit from Ferncliff. No new General Hospital episodes were missed, and the show returned to normal on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Tuesday, May 28: Anna questions Jason about Sonny

Anna asks Jason some questions about Sonny, suggesting that there may be some history or connection between them. This raises some doubts about their past or present involvement with Sonny.

At the same time, Spinelli warns Sam about the risks of their current plan, indicating that they may be getting into a dangerous situation. Meanwhile, Alexis confronts Fergus, possibly about a personal issue or a legal case, showing her strength and determination in dealing with challenges.

Wednesday, May 29: Nina and Joss have a word with Ava

Nina and Josslyn chat with Ava, bringing up some disagreements or issues they have with her. This shows that some complications are going on between them.

Meanwhile, Finn apologizes to Liz, revealing some inner struggles he's dealing with. He turns to Alexis for comfort, highlighting their close bond. Chase tries to fulfill his dad's final requests, which could lead to interesting changes in his character and personal growth.

Thursday, May 30: Willow and Michael offer Drew their support

Willow and Michael are there for Drew as he deals with a tough situation, demonstrating the strength of their bonds and the value of having a supportive community.

Molly vents to Alexis, probably looking for advice or comfort from her mom, giving us a glimpse into their family dynamics and Molly's challenges. Blaze tries to make things right with Joss by apologizing, hinting at themes of forgiveness and redemption.

Friday, May 31: Chase and Liz discuss Finn's behavior

On Friday, viewers saw Chase and Liz have a deep chat about Finn's behavior, hinting at bigger worries about him. Portia and Curtis team up to take on Laura regarding Heather's retrial, setting the stage for a possible legal showdown. Meanwhile, Molly has a heartfelt talk with Carly about Kristina, showcasing the complex web of family dynamics at play in General Hospital.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC and is available on-demand the following day on Hulu.