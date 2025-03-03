“Intelligent women can become ‘special agents’” — General Hospital fans debate the believability of Josslyn’s storyline of joining WSB

Recent developments on the ABC soap opera General Hospital have shown the residents of Port Charles dealing with loss while seeking justice. From Alexis to Jason and Anna to Laura, all want Cyrus to pay for his sins of killing Sam and Dex and hurting Lulu. Amid this quest, Josslyn’s investigation into Cyrus’ involvement pushed her to kill him in self-defense.

While trying to deal with the chaos, Joss ended up taking help from a WSB agent and her mother’s special friend, Jack Brennan. While Jack helped her to cover up the murder, his proposal to her to join WSB as a secret agent has sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Some question the realistic approach, while others appreciate the twist. One person, named Elizabeth Meyers, wrote on Facebook:

“I think it shows that smart intelligent women can become ‘special agents’, Jos fits that bill.”

Comment by the fan (Image via Facebook / Leighann Foresta Maisel)

Some fans appreciated the character's transformation while addressing the past troubles she has been through, including the recent killing of her lover, Dex.

Comments by the fans (Image via Facebook / Leighann Foresta Maisel)

Meanwhile, some fans do not find the storyline realistic, calling it "ridiculous."

Screenshot of comments (Image via Facebook / General Hospital)

Josslyn's storyline took a turn on General Hospital

In a shocking twist on the February 26, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Josslyn Jacks faced a life-changing decision. After killing Cyrus Renault in self-defense, Joss was pulled into the world of espionage when Jack Brennan recruited her to work for the WSB.

Jack told her she had the skills, intelligence, and instincts to make a real impact. The catch of this profile was that she had to keep her new life a secret, even from her mother, Carly. Jack promised Josslyn a sense of purpose, but it was his knowledge of her deadly secret that left her feeling like she had no choice but to agree.

At first, Josslyn resisted, but she eventually accepted the job to protect herself and honor Dex Heller’s memory. Jack played on her grief, praising her for avenging Dex’s murder and convincing her that sometimes justice had to happen outside the law. However, Joss made one thing clear, she wouldn’t kill again.

Jack promised he needed her as an undercover agent and said her college life would serve as her cover. In a final twist, he stated she would leave for her first mission that very night, leaving viewers wondering where she was going and what dangers she might face.

This storyline pushed Josslyn into unfamiliar territory, mixing her youthful idealism with the dark, complicated world of the WSB. By stepping into her new role, she risked losing her innocence and her relationship with her family forever.

Other recent developments on General Hospital

Beyond Josslyn’s shocking decision to join the WSB, Port Charles was filled with intense conflicts and emotional struggles. Alexis, Kristina, and Molly were devastated after finding out that Cyrus Renault was responsible for Sam's death.

Their grief pushed them to desperately search for justice. Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Carly felt torn between her growing connection with Jack Brennan and her loyalty to Jason, especially after Drew’s betrayal led to Jason’s arrest.

Trina and Kai’s romance moved forward when they shared a kiss, but Trina still felt nervous about what this new chapter might mean for her future. Elsewhere, Ava and Kristina’s heated argument brought up old resentments, while Lulu kept digging into recent tragedies, convinced that someone was hiding important information.

The Quartermaine family also faced serious turmoil. Tracy’s decision to serve Drew with a cease-and-desist order only made things more chaotic, while Olivia tried to help Sasha by offering her a new job and a place to stay. As relationships changed and new rivalries appeared, it became clear that no one in Port Charles would be able to avoid the impact of these life-changing events.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

