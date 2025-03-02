General Hospital spoilers: Jason supports Sasha while Drew and Curtis face off

Friends have turned foes on General Hospital, with Curtis and Drew at each other's throats, while Sasha has dependable support from Jason. While businesses keep floating deals that make and mar relationships, some criminals are getting involved in Port Charles affairs, endangering the lives of the residents.

The past week on General Hospital saw the aftermath of Cyrus Renault's death. Even though Josslyn shot Cyrus dead, Brennan covered up after her and framed Jason for the crime. Meanwhile, Josslyn agreed to join WSB without her mother Carly's knowledge as the latter tried to keep Jason out of prison with Diane's help.

Elsewhere, Kristina challenged Ava about Avery's custody despite Sonny offering Ava a half-and-half custody deal. Elsewhere, Molly found an unlikely confidante in Cody. Expectedly, Trina and Kai's friendship took a romantic turn, leaving the lady confused.

General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap, continues to dish out criss-crossed story arcs and confusion in Port Charles township. The soap focuses on the fictional town and its titular medical facility.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sasha reaches out to Jason again

The recent past saw Sasha Gilmore pregnant after spending a night with a disturbed Michael. However, after Michael Corinthos's burns took him to Germany, while his custody battle with Willow Corinthos was pending in court, Sasha decided not to disclose her baby's father.

Unfortunately, Cody Bell saw Sasha with Jason Morgan and spread the rumor about their connection. Sasha convinced Jason to pretend to be the father for some time.

However, her presence in the Quartermaine mansion keeps weighing her down, particularly after Tracy's interference. As such, Olivia Quartermaine and Carly Spencer, who are business partners of the Metro Court Hotel, are offering Sasha the post of cook at their hotel with a free stay.

In Monday's General Hospital episode, dated March 3, 2025, Sasha will contact Jason to inform him of this arrangement. She may tell him how moving out of the Quartermaine mansion will give her peace of mind. This is important since Jason has recently moved into the mansion to stay close to Danny Morgan after Sam's death.

Jason will likely support Sasha's decision since he knows how pushy Tracy can get and how uncomfortable it is when they both stay under the same roof under false pretenses.

General Hospital: Drew and Curtis's battle escalates

Former friends Drew Quartermaine-Caine and Curtis Ashford fell apart during Drew's Willow episode and after he became a congressman. He tried to cut Curtis out of their Aurora Media business, only to have Michael Corinthos cut him short while elevating Curtis's position.

As the situation worsened, Drew wanted the Esplanade project, Aurora's biggest project, to tank as his retaliation. He collaborated with Jenz Sidwell, who wanted the project location moved from the public park to the pier so that Sonny Corinthos's business would be affected.

With Drew wanting to hurt Aurora Media in retaliation, he is using his powers as a congressman to help criminal Sidwell. General Hospital fans already know that Curtis collaborated with his aunt, Stella Henry, to corner and expose Drew. Monday's episode will see Drew Caine threatening to take something from Curtis Ashford in return for something taken from him.

The conflict between the two is likely to get nasty. However, who gets better of the other remains to be seen.

Lulu, Gio, and other story arcs on General Hospital

Monday, March 3, 2025, will find Lulu Spencer at Damian Spinelli's as the latter is a tech expert and may help Lulu renew her search for her daughter, Charlotte Cassadine. Lulu is likely to expect Spinalli to help connect her with Martin Grey, who, in turn, will provide her with Valentin Cassadine's location.

While Martin may not help with Valentin's whereabouts, he may accidentally reveal inside information about Brook Lynn Quartermaine's baby and its adoption. Since BLQ's teenage pregnancy is a secret known only to her and Lois Cerullo, Lulu's knowledge may prove vital in the future storyline.

On the other hand, Giovanni Palmieri will meet Dante Falconeri on Monday and unburden his thoughts about his father. While he has been thinking about his deceased father and wishing to talk to him, Gio may believe Dante would empathize with him since the latter met his biological father, Sonny, late in life.

Gio's desire to talk to his father, a wish he will express before Dante, holds significance in the soap's future storyline. Dante and Gio may be more closely related than they can imagine.

Stay tuned to ABC to catch the upcoming episode of General Hospital where Drew and Curtis will threaten each other, and Gio and Dante will connect emotionally.

