General Hospital weekly recap (March 3 to 7, 2025): Lulu unravels a secret while Drew plays dirty

Shocking revelations threatened peace on General Hospital during the week of March 3, 2025, as secrets tumbled out of closets and enemies stooped low to get their way. Gio's parentage remained at the center of the drama while Drew grabbed attention with his feuds and blackmails.

The previous week on General Hospital had seen Brook Lynn confessing to a teenage pregnancy before a stunned Chase after the latter suggested getting Finn as a sperm donor to start their family. On the other hand, Jason was arrested in the wake of Cyrus's death as Brennan framed the former while removing all evidence connecting Josslyn to the killing.

Brennan and Carly seemed on a path to romance, but the latter manipulated Josslyn into joining WSB without Carly's knowledge. Meanwhile, Drew and Curtis's feud escalated with each threatening to undo the other. Elsewhere, Sonny offered Ava a 50-50 custody deal, while Kristina vowed never to let Avery near Ava. Also, Portia was blackmailed to send Brad to the symposium in Miami with Lucas.

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps airing on ABC every weekday, presenting relationship dynamics of Port Charles residents in the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

All the drama on General Hospital between March 3 and 7, 2025

March 3, 2025: Gio opens up to Dante

The highlight of Monday's General Hospital episode dated March 3, 2025, was Giovanni Palmieri opening up to Dante Falconeri. The teenager, who was missing his father after his recent conversation with Tracy Quartermaine, expressed his inner feelings before the cop. While Dante lent a patient ear, the two were unaware of their probable relationship.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha Gilmore gave Jason Morgan the latest updates including the offer she received to join the Metro Court Hotel staff, rejecting any financial help from Jason. Later, Jenz Sidwell arrived at the kitchen to offer a deal to Sasha, where he would pay her if she convinced the Deception ladies to do business with him. Jason arrives to take Sidwell away at gunpoint.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Lulu Spencer reached out to Damian Spinelli to help her get into Valentin Cassadine's house to get some clue about Charlotte's whereabouts.

March 4, 2025: Lulu learns a secret while Carly's rage erupts

Lulu Spencer's searches revealed a secret unconnected to her quest, as she found out from Martin Grey's notebook about Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy. She also discovered that the baby was a boy and Dante was the father.

Selina Wu coerced the secret about Dr. Portia Robinson out of Brad Cooper and handed the dirt to Drew Quartermaine. Drew played dirty as he blackmailed Portia with the information asking her to arrange a meeting with her husband, Curtis Ashford. Meanwhile, Brad Cooper and Lucas Jones broke up after Brad's truth came out.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Carly Spencer and Nina Reeves met Willow Corinthos, who informed them about her decision to move in with Drew, taking her children along. At this, Carly lashed out to her threatening to take this seriously. She told her she would not continue being as civil as she had been so far.

March 5, 2025: Charlotte's location is revealed while Lulu gets her facts straight

Danny Morgan found Rocco Falconeri in the Q-mansion's kitchen where the latter showed him a message on his phone from his half-sister, Charlotte Cassadine. They figured out that Charlotte was in Buenos Aires, which Danny informed his father, Jason, as soon as he entered the kitchen. Jason promised the boys that he would get Charlotte back and leave town with Anna Devane.

A confused Lulu sought out Cody Bell, who was Dante and Brook Lynn's teenage friend and tricked him into revealing BLQ and Dante's past affair. While Cody was honest with Lulu under the impression that BLQ had opened up to her. Meanwhile, Lois Cerullo met Martin and burned the notes about Brook Lynn's baby, as Martin noticed something wrong with the papers.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Portia reached out to her friend, Ava Jerome, and unburdened her predicament. Ava advised Portia to contact her trusted attorney, Ric Lansing, over any problem.

March 6, 2025: Lulu considers her next move, as Sonny and Tracy clash

Lulu Spencer was seen opening up about Brook Lynn's secret before her cousin, Carly Spencer. Carly asked her not to judge BLQ as Carly and Lulu had made similar decisions before on General Hospital. Moreover, Carly warned her to let sleeping dogs lie as revelations often caused pain to the concerned people. This left Lulu wondering since she wanted Dante to know the truth.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos arrived at the Q-mansion to get Giovanni Palmieri's signature on some forms as he wanted to fund the teenager's education. Tracy Quartermaine flared up in anger forbidding Sonny from doing anything for Gio. She accused Sonny of causing harm to anybody connected to him hinting at Michael. While Gio signed the forms, Sonny was escorted out by an apologetic Dante and Lois.

Elsewhere, Willow bonded with Dr. Isaiah Gannon over James's broken hand and its treatment. She found his friendship comforting. On the other hand, Sidwell asked Alexis Davis to visit Wyndemere, which the latter reluctantly obliged.

March 7, 2025: Brook Lynn is stunned while Alexis is framed

After a lot of thought, Lulu decided to confront Brook Lynn about her past pregnancy. When she accused Brook Lynn of employing Martin to look for her boy, Brook Lynn refused. She was shocked to know that she had a baby boy and denied looking for her child.

Jenz Sidwell spoke sweetly to Alexis Davis, as he offered to show her the dagger that her stepmother had used to kill her mother in front of her. He manipulated Alexis into picking up the dagger, which she dropped due to her past trauma. After she left, Sidwell preserved her fingerprints on the dagger and handled the weapon with a handkerchief.

On Friday's General Hospital episode, Carly got closer to Jack Brennan while Isaiah got romantic with Jordan Ashford. However, the former couple, Ned Quatermaine and Lois Cerullo argued as Lois clamored to keep the Gio mystery hidden.

