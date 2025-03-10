General Hospital star Roger Howarth announces a new suspense for the fans

Roger Howarth is an American actor known for portraying multiple roles on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. He appeared on the daytime drama from 2012 to 2023, playing three different roles on the show. At first, he played Todd, a crossover from One Life to Live, then he started portraying Franco, and finally he brought life to the character of Austin.

Ad

As fans of General Hospital know, the last two characters he played were murdered in the storyline. Fans will not see Howarth play these characters again unless the showrunners decide to bring the characters back from the dead in another narrative.

Although fans of the show look forward to witnessing him in a new role, there is no concrete information about such developments. However, his fans will get the opportunity to see and meet him in person at an event, where stories of his television career will be narrated.

Ad

Trending

Howarth shared the news on his Instagram story, thereby creating a new suspense for his fans. He took to social media to announce that he will be available for a special session of storytelling and lunch on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

As per reports, the event is set to begin at 11 am at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club at 518 Arnold Avenue, located in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.

His fans will get the opportunity to enjoy lunch with the actor as he narrates stories about his life and career from the past. If interested, anyone can book the tickets online at a price of $96.95.

Ad

Ad

General Hospital: A glance at the characters played by Roger Howarth

Unlike other actors, Roger Howarth has portrayed three distinctive characters on General Hospital. The character of Todd Manning was originally introduced on One Life to Live. Played by Howarth, Todd was presented as someone who committed a major crime, but evolved later in the storyline.

The creators of the show decided to bring Todd to Port Charles. On General Hospital, Todd's narrative intertwined with other major characters as he balanced between his troubled past and his efforts towards redemption.

Ad

Ad

Later, Howarth was offered to play the role of Franco, a character initially portrayed by James Franco. Franco was introduced as an artist with a dark past of being a serial killer. Howarth's portrayal added depth and intensity to Franco's character as he transformed his life by developing meaningful relationships and becoming a better person.

After Franco's departure from General Hospital, Howarth reappeared on the show as Austin. Austin was introduced as a skilled physician with connections with several powerful people in Port Charles.

Ad

Austin's arrival brought a fresh perspective to the table as the character struggled between his personal and professional issues. However, the character was scrapped from the show in 2023, leading to Roger's departure from the show.

Ad

Throughout his tenure on General Hospital, Roger Howarth has showcased his versatility as an actor to portray complex and different roles. His appearance on daytime television has not only earned him a loyal fanbase, but also helped him make his place in the entertainment industry.

Besides waiting to witness the upcoming roles he portrays, fans are looking forward to meeting Roger Howarth for lunch on Sunday, March 23, 2025, as he narrates stories about his career and life.

Ad

Also Read: What role does Nazneen Contractor play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback