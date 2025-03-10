General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 10 to 14, 2025)

Suspenseful twists continue on General Hospital on the Charlotte-rescue story arc as Anna and Jason arrive in Buenos Aires. On the other hand, the Gio-parentage mystery is ready to spill over. Elsewhere, Drew is creating problems for the Quartermaines as well as for Portia and Curtis in the week of March 10, 2025.

Ad

The past few episodes on General Hospital put the Port Charles residents on alert as the criminal Sidwell arrived in town to settle down. As Sidwell tried to do business with the Deception ladies, he offered Sasha money to convince them. Elsewhere, Lulu discovered Dante fathering another boy with Brook Lynn and shared the same with Carly before confronting BLQ.

Drew blackmailed Portia with secret information that he acquired from Selina and Brad, while Brad's honest revelation about using the same information against Portia destroyed his romantic opportunity with Lucas.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues presenting the lives of Port Charles residents in the backdrop of the titular medical institution. The soap premiered in April 1963, making it one of the longest-running ABC daily soaps.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: 3 significant story arcs to look out for between March 10 to 14, 2025

1) Anna tries to reach Charlotte while Valentin plans an escape route

Ad

Ad

As General Hospital fans may already know, last week, Anna Devane and Jason Morgan left for Buenos Aires after Rocco received a message from Charlotte giving out her location. However, on the same day, Jack Brennan found out about Valentin Cassadine's location.

After Anna and Jason arrive in South America, Anna will likely have doubts about their mission. She may worry that the leads seem too easy and may land them in a trap. She will likely share her concerns with Jason, who may look into the possibility of a trap. By the end of the week, Anna may be forced to ask for Brennan's help, as per the soap's spoilers.

Ad

On the other hand, Valentin Cassadine will realize the danger awaiting him as he learns about WSB's kill order for him. As such, he will likely bid his daughter farewell and assure her that Port Charles and her mother's home will be safer for the teenager.

It seems the leads on Charlotte's whereabouts, including the message she sent Rocco, may have been Valentin's doing. He may be planning to have Anna and Jason get his daughter home from Buenos Aires before her life is endangered.

Ad

2) Portia reaches out to Curtis before trying other escape routes

Ad

As the previous week on General Hospital presented, Drew Quartermaine subtly blackmailed Dr. Portia Robinson to coerce her into arranging a meeting with her husband, Curtis Ashford. If Portia declined, Drew threatened to make public, the evidence to prove that she tampered with Heather Webber's lab results.

A cornered Portia asked Ava Jerome for advice, who, in turn, directed the doctor toward attorney Ric Lansing. Since Ric suggested that she pretend to acquiesce to Drew's demands, Portia informed Drew that she would talk to her husband at the first chance.

Ad

The week of March 10, 2025, will likely find a desperate Portia trying to talk to Curtis Ashford. However, she is not likely to come clean since that may cost her her career. With Ric confirming that Drew's threats were real and may jeopardize her future, Portia may choose to abide by Drew's dictates.

3) Discord between Carly and Drew will escalate

Ad

Carly Spencer was seen lashing out at Willow Corinthos when she announced her decision to move in with Drew Quartermaine recently. While Carly collaborated with Nina Reeves about putting up the act of erupting at Willow, she shared Nina's displeasure about Drew and Willow's affair.

The General Hospital spoilers hint that Harrison Chase will likely arrest Tracy on Drew's charges about having the family crypt in a public space. He will try to blackmail the Quartermaine matriarch into allowing him the family name. This will likely reach Carly's ears.

Ad

Carly may confront Drew when she mentions his offer to take Willow in his home while Willow's husband, Michael Corinthos, is still undergoing treatment. Moreover, due to Michael's health condition, Willow and Michael's divorce and custody battles are pending. During these trying times, Drew and Willow's ongoing affair is likely to infuriate Carly.

On the other hand, Carly will spend some quality time with Sasha Gilmore, who is slated to join her Metro Court Hotel staff soon. The end of the week may find Carly Spencer pensive as she decides on her commitment to Jack Brennan.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 10 to 14, 2025

Continue watching ABC as Carly, Portia, and Anna sort out their troubles on General Hospital every weekday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback