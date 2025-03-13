General Hospital recap (March 12, 2025): Carly plots against Drew while Willow defends him as Sasha fires back

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on March 12, 2025, Dante and Chase had a heart-to-heart at the gym, where Dante shared his worries about co-parenting Rocco with Lulu. Meanwhile, Lucky returned home with Liz, but constant interruptions kept them from reconnecting.

At Crimson, Nina hired wildlife journalist Geoffrey Beckett, while Ava opened up about her financial struggles. Willow felt torn between Drew’s growing scandal and Carly’s interference. Carly lashed out at Drew and even suggested breaking into his home to turn Willow against him. Portia’s legal troubles worsened, with Ric warning she could face jail time.

At Perks on General Hospital, Alexis worried about Scout after The Invader trashed Drew. Curtis refused to help Drew, who then pressured Portia to hold a press conference. As tensions rose, Willow clashed with Sasha, Kristina exploded at Ava, and Carly schemed to protect Willow at any cost.

Dante and Chase’s gym talk turns personal

At the gym on General Hospital, Dante and Chase relaxed in the steam room, where Chase noticed Dante seemed happier. Dante shared that he and Lulu finally had an honest conversation about their family. He stayed out of Lulu and Brook Lynn’s feud but worried Lulu was neglecting Rocco. Chase, who had bonded with Rocco, offered to check in as the “fun uncle.”

Lucky and Liz’s interrupted reunion

Liz brought Lucky home to help him recover. Carly dropped off a care basket to thank Lucky for stopping Cyrus. After she left, Liz and Lucky kissed, but Aiden interrupted them. When Aiden left for a friend’s house, they got another chance to reconnect until Laura arrived, suggesting a family dinner. Lucky agreed while Liz hid her frustration.

Ava and Nina’s friendship test while Kristina lashes out

Nina hired Geoffrey Beckett for a nature series at Crimson on General Hospital. Ava recognized him from a past event but soon admitted her financial struggles. Nina offered her a gift, but Ava refused, not wanting to risk their friendship.

Later, Ric canceled Kristina’s ballet trip with Avery, and Ava promised to take Avery instead. Furious, Kristina called Ava a bitch for hijacking the trip and stormed off after Ric brought up her past issues with Ava.

Willow caught between Drew and Carly

Drew brought Willow flowers, but she worried about The Invader article trashing him. Drew asked if she was ashamed of him, but Willow said the article was full of lies. Later, Carly warned Willow that Drew’s actions were hurting the kids. When Willow defended Drew, Carly left angry, determined to protect her family.

Carly then visited Nina, suggesting they break into Drew’s home to find or plant evidence against him. Nina hesitated, but Carly insisted they needed to show Willow the truth.

Portia’s legal troubles and Drew’s relentless push

Ric told Portia she could go to jail for tampering with evidence in Heather’s trial. He advised her to either play along with Drew or confess to Curtis. Portia then called Curtis to meet her. Meanwhile, Drew accused Portia of leaking the article. Drew suggested a press conference to force Curtis to spin the story, but Curtis walked in, demanding to know why Drew was there.

Willow and Sasha’s explosive fight

Willow accused Sasha of staying with Jason for financial security. Sasha fired back, reminding Willow she wrecked her marriage to Michael for a corrupt politician. The fight left their friendship in pieces.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

