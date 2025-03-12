Who plays Gloria Cerullo on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Brook Lynn Quartermaine's maternal grandmother returned to the General Hospital storyline on March 11, 2025. Gloria Cerullo, Lois Cerullo's mother and her confidante in the Brook Lynn's baby adoption story arc, is played by Ellen Travolta. This is in the wake of BLQ recently learning from Lulu Spencer that she had given birth to a baby boy in the past.

Ad

To add to Brook Lynn's anger and confusion, Lulu informed her that Lois reached out to a lawyer, Martin Grey, and told him everything about BLQ's teenage pregnancy. Lulu discovered that Dante Falconeri was the father of Brook Lynn's son from Martin's notes.

Grandmother Gloria walked in as Brook Lynn was demanding answers from her mother.

Gloria Cerullo has been part of the General Hospital plot intermittently since her introduction in 1994. She was seen sporadically between 1994 and 1996 and later in 2023 and 2024. She seems to be back in the storyline for the Giovanni parentage story arc.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps airing on ABC since April 1963. The plot focuses on the titular medical institution against the backdrop of the fictional town of Port Charles.

General Hospital: Who is Gloria Cerullo actor Ellen Travolta?

Ad

American actress Ellen M Travolta, who plays Gloria Cerullo on General Hospital, is the 85-year-old elder sister of Hollywood star John Travolta. Born in Englewood, New Jersey, on October 6, 1939, Ellen started her acting career in the 1970s. Besides being an actor, Ellen is also a singer, drama coach and a director of various productions.

Besides GH, some of the renowned titles that Ellen was part of include All in the Family, Visions, Police Story, Welcome Back, Kotter, One Day at a Time, Grease, Elvis, Makin' It, Three's Company, Jaonie Loves Chachi, Charles in Charge, Passions, The Single Guy, Judging Amy and many more.

Ad

Ellen has been connected to Couer d'Alene Summer Theatre for a long time as a supporter and a performer. In her personal life, Ellen Travolta married James Fridley in 1964 and had two children, Tom and Molly. The couple divorced in 1977, and Ellen married actor Jack Bannon in 1983. Bannon died in 2017.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 10 to 14, 2025

General Hospital: More about Lois's mother, Gloria Cerullo

Ad

Gloria Cerullo was introduced in the GH storyline in 1994 when she came to Port Charles with her husband, Carmine, to meet her daughter Lois. She met Lois's then-fiance, Ned Quartermaine, who was another musician, a thing of displeasure for Gloria.

Gloria was seen interfering in Lois's life, from picking her wedding dress to threatening her ex-boyfriend. Later, when a pregnant Lois Cerullo had false contractions, Gloria rushed her to the hospital. Lois moved to Brooklyn when Ned took up a contract with ELQ.

Ad

Gloria again returned to the soap in 2023 during Thanksgiving in the story arc involving her feud with Russian mobster Uncle Pete Petrov. Yuri and Brook Lynn interfered in the situation as Yuri contacted Mr. Petrov while Brook Lynn Quartermaine offered his trombone-playing nephew a place in a music tour.

She was again seen in town attending Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase's wedding in May 2024. Her recent arrival in Port Charles on March 11, 2025, involves Brook Lynn's baby adoption story arc that will reveal the suspense surrounding Giovanni Palmieri's parentage in future episodes.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 10 to 14, 2025)

Stay tuned to General Hospital as grandmother Gloria Cerullo plays a vital role in Brook Lynn and Dante's baby-revelation story arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback