General Hospital recap (March 11, 2025): Gloria Cerullo returns while Brook Lynn struggles to find her child

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on March 11, 2025, Gloria Cerullo returned, stirring up trouble for the Quartermaines, as Brook Lynn struggled with painful truths about her first pregnancy. At the same time, Jason Morgan and Anna Devane teamed up to calm Charlotte Cassadine, who lashed out in anger over her father’s safety.

Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine’s actions got out of hand, leading to Tracy Quartermaine’s arrest and a heated confrontation with Laura Spencer. Sasha Gilmore made an unexpected decision about her future, and Curtis Ashford considered making peace with Drew.

Amid the chaos, Brook Lynn found comfort with Gio, unaware that he is the child she gave up for adoption. Lulu Spencer nearly admitted her lingering feelings for Dante Falconeri, but held back at the last moment.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Jason and Anna’s struggle with Charlotte

In Buenos Aires on General Hospital, Charlotte Cassadine blamed Anna Devane for the danger Valentin Cassadine was in. Jason Morgan stepped in to calm things down, reminding Charlotte that Anna had risked everything to protect her and Valentin. He encouraged Charlotte to show Anna some respect, hoping to ease the tension between them.

Later, Anna suggested that Jason fly home with Charlotte alone to avoid making things worse, but Jason disagreed. He believed Charlotte needed to see someone take responsibility for their actions, something Anna had already done. In the end, Jason and Anna decided to take turns sleeping so they could watch over Charlotte and keep her safe.

Brook Lynn’s heartbreak and Gloria’s return

At the Quartermaine mansion, Gloria Cerullo’s return brought up painful memories. Brook Lynn tried to ask Lois Cerullo about her closed adoption and her connection to Martin Grey, but Gloria stepped in. She admitted she had encouraged Lois to go through with the adoption but promised she had stayed away afterward.

Even with Gloria’s reassurance, Brook Lynn felt heartbroken, afraid she had lost her only chance to be a mother. She found comfort in Gio, who unknowingly supported her through her sadness. Meanwhile, Lois felt guilty and wanted to tell Brook Lynn the truth, but Gloria insisted they keep the past buried.

Drew’s downward spiral and Tracy’s arrest

At the PCPD on General Hospital, Drew Quartermaine argued with Tracy, refusing to give up his fight for control. He told her she’d be pushed aside soon, but his harsh behavior caught Laura Collins' attention. Laura warned Drew that pressing charges against Tracy would hurt his reputation. Eventually, Drew agreed to back off, but he made it clear the fight wasn’t over.

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford thought about making peace with Drew after Portia Robinson encouraged him to. But after Jordan Ashford warned Curtis about Drew’s reckless actions, he decided to fight back. Curtis planned to launch a media campaign to expose Drew’s abuse of power, setting the stage for an even bigger conflict.

Sasha’s decision and Lulu’s emotional struggle

In Carly Spencer’s office on General Hospital, Sasha Gilmore turned down a job offer and chose to stay with the Quartermaines. She felt safe and secure in her current role, especially after saving some money. Carly supported Sasha’s decision but reminded her that Jason would be there if she ever needed help.

At Maxie Jones’ home, Lulu Spencer opened up to Dante Falconeri about struggling to reconnect with Rocco. Dante reassured her that she was doing her best, and that her return to their lives was a blessing. Just as Lulu seemed ready to admit she still had feelings for Dante, he was pulled away, and she pretended she had nothing more to say.

General Hospital fans can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

