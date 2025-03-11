General Hospital star Rena Sofer's dream life involves building a home and fostering dogs

Rena Sofer is an American actress known for portraying Lois Cerullo on General Hospital. In an interview with Woman's World published on March 5, 2025, she announced her semi-retirement from the entertainment industry. Sofer then opened up about her dream life, which includes building a dream home and fostering pet dogs. She said:

Ad

"Now, we kinda want to semi-retire, so my bucket list is building a home that we don't have to ever leave if we don't want to. There will be a big studio downstairs for my woodworking and ceramics, and a dog room so we're able to foster and keep our animals and give them space outside."

Ad

Trending

The actress also discussed her divorce from her husband, Sanford Bookstaver. She said that after her separation in 2017, she had no interest in dating, so she exposed herself to a bunch of different things.

After remarrying Sanford in 2019, she expressed her interest in living her dream life by taking a break from acting. She also spoke about their daughter, Avalon. Reflecting on their second marriage, she stated:

"We're still in the honeymoon phase."

Ad

She received a Daytime Emmy Award in 1995 for her performance as Lois on General Hospital. Although Rena Sofer has announced her semi-retirement, she has not spoken about giving up acting entirely.

Apart from her role on General Hospital, Sofer played Quinn Fuller on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Additionally, she has starred in multiple films and television shows, such as The Devil's Teardrop, Another Man's Wife, Chicago P.D., and Beauty and the Beast.

Ad

Ad

General Hospital: A glance at Rena Sofer's character, Lois Cerullo

According to the GH storyline, Lois Cerullo, portrayed by Rena Sofer, first debuted in 1993. Recognized for her fiery personality, Lois was introduced as a music manager who discovered Eddie Maine. Their professional relationship soon turned romantic, leading to their marriage.

However, Lois was initially unaware that Eddie Maine was actually Ned, a wealthy businessman from the powerful Quartermaine family. After learning about his deception, she exposed him dramatically by confronting him in front of his family at the Quartermaine mansion.

Ad

Ad

Later on General Hospital, Lois and Ned continued to remain in touch despite her heartbreak. Their connection deepened after the birth of their daughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine. However, Lois continued to clash with the Quartermaine family because of their controlling nature and elitist attitude.

Lois' independent nature often contrasted with Ned's privileged background, leading to tension in their relationship. She eventually left Port Charles with their daughter, but she remained an important part of Ned's life.

Ad

Ad

In a surprising turn of events, Lois Cerullo made a brief comeback to General Hospital in 2023, reuniting with her daughter, Brook Lynn, and reconnecting with old friends and family.

Sofer's performance as Lois showcased an outspoken woman who never hesitated to stand up for herself, making her character relatable. Her appearance on daytime television has not only earned her a loyal fanbase but also helped her make a place in the entertainment industry.

Ad

Also Read: Who is Guy Gansert? Everything to know as the actor guest stars in General Hospital

Catch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback