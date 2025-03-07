General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn faces Lulu’s fury, Carly makes a life-changing decision, and Ned confronts Lois

Past secrets forebode more twists in the General Hospital storyline as the concerned parties face the disclosure of long-hidden mysteries in the upcoming episodes. One story arc involves Gio's connection to Brook Lynn, Dante, and Lois, while the other threatens to destroy Curtis's trust in Portia.

The past few episodes saw Drew and Curtis face off as the latter looked for ways to expose his former friend. In return, Drew threatened to expose Portia's secret of tampering with Heather's lab results. On Ava's advice, Portia reached out to Ric for help.

On the other hand, Lulu found information on Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy with Dante and revealed the same to Carly, who asked her to stop judging and tread carefully. Thursday's episode, dated March 6, 2025, also found Sonny at the Quartermaine mansion to get Gio's signatures on his education papers, leading to a showdown with Tracy.

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running ABC daily soaps, which premiered in April 1963. It presents the story arcs of the staff and patients of the titular hospital in the fictional Port Charles township, extending to include the town's other residents.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Lulu challenges Brook Lynn

As the last few General Hospital episodes have shown, Lulu Spencer came across Martin Grey's notes on Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy, leading to the birth of a baby boy. The notes also mentioned Dante Falconeri as the father. A stunned Lulu decided to reveal the information to her cousin, Carly Spencer, on Thursday's episode.

Despite Carly asking Lulu not to spill out any secret that may affect many lives, Lulu Spencer seems hellbent on taking this up for Dante's sake. As such, she may confront Brook Lynn with the secret in her hand, asking her to tell Dante the truth. While BLQ may request her to let the secret remain hidden, Lulu will threaten to expose the truth herself if BLQ doesn't do so.

As Brook Lynn finds herself in an uncomfortable situation, she will have to make a quick decision about doing something about this. It is likely that she may reach out to her mother, Lois Cerullo, who will panic. How soon Gio's connection to Brook Lynn and Dante comes out remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Carly seems to have a tough decision at hand

Carly Spencer has recently found romance with Jack Brennan despite half of Port Charles residents warning her against trusting the WSB agent. As fans know, Brennan did not tell her about his interactions with her daughter, Josslyn Jacks, including recruiting the latter at WSB.

However, Carly may not learn that Brennan is not to be trusted. As such, Friday, March 7, 2025, will likely find Carly surprised to see him at Bobbie's if he visits to set the record straight with her. While he may emphasize that their connection is more than casual, Carly will face a resolution that will not come easy. Whether this hints at a more serious and official relationship remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Ned and Lois disagree on an important issue

Thursday's General Hospital episode saw a heated argument between Tracy Quartermaine and Sonny Corinthos over Gio's education fund. Lois Cerullo tried to explain things, and she also visited Sonny to apologize for Tracy's behavior.

The next episode will likely see Lois Cerullo explaining why Sonny's money is important for Giovanni. She may point out how the mobster has always supported the orphaned child. In response, Ned Quartermaine will be seen defending his mother, Tracy, asserting that she was right this time around.

Since Lois Cerullo is the only person who knows the complete truth behind Giovanni Palmieri's story arc, she may feel anxious about the whole situation. Whether she holds on to Ned's questions remains to be seen.

Continue watching ABC as the Giovanni story arc adds to the unfolding relationship drama on General Hospital.

