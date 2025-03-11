Who is Guy Gansert? Everything to know as the actor guest stars in General Hospital

Guy Gansert is a popular actor known for appearing in The Golden Bachelorette. The television star is set to make his acting debut on General Hospital on March 12, 2025. The news of his casting for a guest role has caught viewers' attention. In the ABC daytime drama, he would portray the character Geoffrey.

General Hospital first premiered on April 1, 1963, making it one of the longest-running soap operas in the history of American daytime television. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles, in New York. The daytime drama comprises numerous twists and turns and revolves around the people who work at the hospital.

The latest promo for General Hospital teases Guy Gansert's role with several spoilers. The retired emergency room physician and reality TV star will guest star as Geoffrey, a wildlife journalist, marking his debut on the ABC soap.

What role does Guy Gansert play on General Hospital? Character details explored

According to the latest developments on General Hospital, Guy Gansert is set to join the show's cast as Geoffrey. As per the storyline, Geoffrey is a wildlife journalist who visits Nina, portrayed by Cynthia Watros. He discusses in detail his travel experiences around the world.

During their conversation, he talks about his journey to the Tierra del Fuego archipelago. As he opens up about his life and career, Nina finds him quite appealing. She shows interest in both his personal life and professional work.

As fans anticipate Guy Gansert bringing Geoffrey to life, his guest role is expected to have a significant impact on the storyline.

More about Guy Gansert: Everything you need to know

Before joining the cast of General Hospital, Guy Gansert was recognized for his involvement in The Golden Bachelorette.

During the reality TV show's finale, he talked about his longtime interest in General Hospital to a producer, which led to a Zoom meeting with the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini, and ABC Daytime's Vice President of Production and Administration, Dominick Nuzzi. After four weeks, he was offered a guest role.

Gansert had a long career in emergency medicine before he stepped into the entertainment industry. After studying medicine at the University of Nevada, he specialized in emergency medicine at the University of Louisville.

Following his medical education, he served as Medical Director for Emergency Medicine at Renown Regional Emergency Room from 1994 to 2005. Later, he took up a job at Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians and worked as Chief of Staff at Renown Medical Center from 2005 to 2007.

After having a long career as a health professional, he tried his luck in the television industry. Gansert's soap opera debut is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025, on ABC. As reported by People Magazine, the cast members, including Cynthia Watros and Maura West, welcomed him.

While fans look forward to seeing what roles he takes on in the future, they are eager to see how Geoffrey's storyline unfolds.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of the soap opera on ABC and Hulu.

