As feuds escalate in General Hospital's current storyline, Congressman Drew Quartermaine seems to be at the centre of many of the problems. From getting Tracy Quartermaine arrested to blackmailing Portia Robinson, Drew's dirty side is open for all to see, except for Willow Corinthos, who is blinded by love.

Elsewhere, Lucky Spencer's return to town may be good news for Elizabeth Baldwin after the duo worked as amateur sleuths for Anna Devane in the Cyrus Renault case. They have resolved their differences, and Lucky is planning to stay back, possibly leading to the former couple's reunion.

In Tuesday's General Hospital episode, Jason Morgan and Anna Devane secured Charlotte Cassadine and planned to take her back to Port Charles securely. Elsewhere, Drew threatened to break Tracy Quartermaine, but Laura Collins convinced him to drop the charges. On the other hand, Portia Robinson tried to talk to Curtis Ashford as instructed by Drew.

More chaos will continue on General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps airing on ABC since April 1963. The soap's storyline revolves around the titular medical institution against the backdrop of the fictional Port Charles township.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Lucky and Elizabeth renew their relationship

When Lucky Spencer returned to Port Charles to be a donor to his sister, Lulu Spencer, Elizabeth Baldwin and her child, Aiden, were very happy to have him back. So when Lucky wanted to leave again, since Sam McCall became Lulu's donor and he had no role in town, Elizabeth gave him a stern talk.

Recently, Lucky helped Elizabeth collect evidence against Cyrus Renault's crimes to hand over to Anna Devane. While sleuthing, the former couple seemed to reconnect, and their family life improved as well.

Wednesday's General Hospital episode will likely bring them closer than they have been in a long time. With their romance renewing, Liz and Lucky will likely plan to spend some time with each other.

However, their well-laid plan may not be successful. The soap's spoilers suggest they will be interrupted by an arrival, which could be Laura Collins, who is visiting her son.

General Hospital: Carly lashes out at Drew, while Willow stands in his support

Carly Spencer did not hold back on her opinion about Drew Caine and Willow Corinthos's affair since it was exposed. However, her displeasure became stronger after Michael Corinthos met with a burn accident while Willow and Drew were spending time together. To add to the problem, Drew recently asked Willow to move in with him, which the latter accepted.

In the upcoming episode, Willow will be seen assuring Drew that she is proud to belong with him. This discussion will come in the wake of Emma's video on Drew going viral, showcasing the congressman's brutal side in getting Tracy Quartermaine arrested.

However, when Carly meets Drew, she will erupt with rage. She will likely bring up his offer to live together with Willow and the kids when Michael is undergoing burn treatments in Germany, and Willow and Michael's divorce is still pending. She may bring up the latest video in circulation and question his credibility.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Willow Corinthos may rush to the spot to try to defend Drew against Carly's onslaught. Whether she manages to calm Carly down or gets an earful herself remains to be seen. Later, Carly may meet Nina Reeves to urge her to act fast before Willow gets completely under Drew's spell.

In other story arcs, Nina and Ava Jerome will chat up Geoffrey Beckett, a wildlife journalist played by Guy Gansert. Elsewhere, Curtis Ashford will run Drew's video on his news flash and will be congratulated by Laura Collins. On the other hand, Dante Falconeri and Harrison Chase will be seen unburdening themselves before each other.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the latest drama on Drew and Dante.

