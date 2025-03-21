General Hospital recap (March 20, 2025): Anna saves Valentin from Brennan while Carly receives a warning

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on March 20, 2025, Anna Devane saved Valentin Cassadine’s life, only for him to be arrested right after. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan warned Jack Brennan to stay away from Carly Spencer, and Lulu Spencer clashed with Harrison Chase over Dante Falconeri’s secret.

Sonny Corinthos reassured Donna about Carly’s condition and discussed Valentin’s past with Laura Collins. At the hospital, Felicia Scorpio urged Carly to cut ties with Brennan, while Brook Lynn Quartermaine learned shocking family secrets that led Lois Cerullo to leave town.

From Valentin’s close call to Jason’s protective stance and Lulu’s fight for the truth, the episode set the tone for upcoming drama and revelations.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 20, 2025

Sonny’s family moment and Valentin’s break-in fallout

The General Hospital episode began as Sonny Corinthos brought Donna home, and reassured her that Carly would be okay. Later, he discussed Valentin’s break-ins with Laura, admitting that he once would have shot Valentin but held back because of her influence. Despite their past, Sonny and Laura agreed that keeping the peace was best for their families.

Lulu’s dilemma and Chase’s ultimatum

Lulu told Laura she wanted her own place for the kids, but her focus shifted to Dante’s secret. Chase, feeling guilty, confronted her and warned her to stay quiet about Dante fathering Brook Lynn’s baby. When Lulu insisted that Dante deserved the truth, Chase threatened to have her arrested if she kept digging.

Felicia’s warning to Carly

At the General Hospital, Felicia urged Carly to cut ties with Jack Brennan, calling him dangerous. She pleaded with Carly to end things before it was too late, but Carly wasn’t fully convinced, leaving Felicia frustrated.

Brook Lynn’s family conflict and Lois’ departure

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Brook Lynn confronted Lois over past secrets. Lois defended telling Gloria Cerullo years ago, but was shocked to learn Brook Lynn had told Chase about Dante’s paternity.

Brook Lynn felt betrayed and questioned if she had been manipulated into giving up her baby. This conversation left Lois overwhelmed, so she decided to take a break and left for Bensonhurst.

Later, Dante arrived and tried to reassure Lois that families could overcome anything, but the damage between Brook Lynn and her was already done.

Valentin’s standoff with Brennan

On the pier on General Hospital, Jack Brennan held Valentin at gunpoint, denying any role in the Prague sniper attack. Valentin didn’t believe him, but Brennan insisted he had no reason to lie. He blamed Valentin for poisoning Carly and said he had to pay. Valentin mocked Brennan for having feelings for Carly, making him even angrier.

Meanwhile, Jason tried to stop Anna from interfering, but she refused. She arrived just in time, pulling her gun before Brennan could shoot. Anna’s actions forced Brennan to back down, letting the PCPD arrest Valentin instead. Before being taken away, Valentin pushed Anna to admit she still loved him, but she said his crimes had consequences.

With Valentin arrested, Jason confronted Brennan, blaming him for nearly getting Carly killed. He warned Brennan to stay away from her, making it clear that there would be consequences if he didn’t.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

