General Hospital recap (March 19, 2025): Sonny tips Jack, Valentin breaks into Laura’s place and Cody gets into a legal mess

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, which aired on March 19, 2025, Carly woke up confused in the hospital and learned from Jack and Isaiah that she had been poisoned. While she struggled to process the news, Jack set out to stop the culprit.

Meanwhile, Sonny clashed with Dante over Lulu’s request for Rocco to live with her. A call from Jack then revealed Valentin might be behind Carly’s poisoning. At General Hospital, Jason was shocked to learn Carly had been poisoned with polonium and realized Jack was the real target. Anna questioned Carly and linked the poisoning to a champagne delivery.

Elsewhere, Valentin tried to see Charlotte but was stopped by Laura and Lulu, who urged him to surrender. As the police closed in, he rushed to Pier 55, unaware that Jack was already waiting to settle the score.

Carly learns the shocking truth about her poisoning

The General Hospital episode began as Carly woke up, confused in the hospital. Jack assured her that she was safe but avoided her questions. Then, Isaiah revealed the shocking truth that she had been poisoned. Carly was horrified as she remembered drinking champagne from outside her hotel room.

Meanwhile, Jack saw missed calls from Sonny. When he called back, Sonny warned him that a contact linked to South America was in town with a boat at Pier 55. Jack immediately realized Valentin was back and likely behind Carly’s poisoning.

Jason arrived at the General Hospital and learned Carly had been poisoned with polonium. He quickly realized Jack was the real target. Carly recalled the champagne delivery, but she didn’t know who sent it. Anna suspected Valentin and told Sonny and Dante.

Dante rushed to warn Lulu, while Sonny admitted he had already tipped Jack off about Valentin’s location. Jason knew what that meant as Jack was going after Valentin, and nothing could stop him.

Laura and Lulu confront Valentin

Valentin tried to sneak into Laura’s apartment but got caught. Laura warned him he couldn’t just take Charlotte and urged him to surrender.

As Lulu arrived, she was shocked to see him. Valentin insisted he wasn’t taking Charlotte, but she didn’t believe him. Laura and she begged him to turn himself in, but he refused. Before he could escape, he got a call and realized he was being hunted.

Jack tracked Valentin to Pier 55, determined to end the threat. As Valentin arrived, Jack stepped forward with a gun. "It’s over," he warned. Anna called Jack, urging him not to kill Valentin, while Sonny told Jason to let things play out. As tensions rose, the showdown turned deadly.

Nina manipulates Willow into reconsidering her future

Nina urged Willow to rethink moving in with Drew. She warned her that it could spark a custody battle with Michael. Willow dismissed the idea, but Nina wasn’t convinced. She offered to buy Willow a house to keep things stable for Wiley and Amelia. Though unsure, Willow agreed to consider it.

Meanwhile, at Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Tracy told Drew that his lawyer, Martin, had been arrested, and urged him to drop their legal battle over the Quartermaine crypt. Drew refused, and tensions rose as they both stood strong against each other. Just then, Willow walked in, unaware she was stepping into a family feud.

Cody gets caught up in a legal mess

Cody was arrested for grand theft auto and called Alexis for help. Molly insisted on handling the case, leading to a tense exchange. Ric then urged Alexis to step aside, sparking an argument. However, the investigation showed Cody was wrongly accused due to a mix-up with the plate number.

Watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

