General Hospital recap (March 18, 2025): Sonny confronts Valentin at gunpoint while Carly survives cardiac arrest

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on March 18, 2025, Valentin Cassadine revealed a hitman was after Sonny Corinthos. Sonny, furious over the attack that injured Michael, held Valentin at gunpoint, demanding answers.

At the hospital, Carly Spencer went into cardiac arrest but ultimately survived because of the antidote. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine shocked Harrison Chase by revealing she had a child with Dante Falconeri.

Josslyn Jacks struggled with the tough realities of WSB training, while Lucas Jones woke up in Miami after a wild night, unsure of what happened. Back in Port Charles, Lulu Spencer asked Dante if their son, Rocco, could live with her.

Sonny confronts Valentin over the hitman

At Sonny’s house on General Hospital, he held a gun at Valentin, accusing him of being part of the attack on him and his penthouse. Valentin insisted Jack Brennan was in charge and that he was just following orders. He also revealed that a stolen WSB explosive was used in the attack that injured Michael.

Although Valentin didn’t know who planned the hit, he knew that the hitman’s name was Solesky. He warned that Solesky would return to finish the job. Sonny let Valentin go but was more determined than ever to find the truth.

Carly’s life hangs in the balance

At General Hospital, Anna Devane contacted Robin Scorpio, who helped Isaiah Gannon create the antidote Carly needed. Despite their efforts, Carly’s condition worsened, and she went into cardiac arrest. Fortunately, the antidote worked, and she started improving.

By her bedside, Brennan made a rare emotional confession, saying he did have a heart and it belonged to Carly. While focused on her, he missed an important call from Sonny, which could have changed everything in mob world drama.

Brook Lynn’s bombshell rocks Chase

Chase was furious when he found out Brook Lynn had a child with Dante. She explained it happened after a camp fling, and that Cody Bell had known all along. She insisted she didn’t understand real love until she met Chase.

Brook Lynn admitted she once wondered if Dante still had feelings for her, especially when Carly hired her to seduce him. But she realized he had moved on and never told him about the child. Chase felt Dante should know, but Brook Lynn begged him to keep the secret.

Josslyn faces the truth about WSB training

At the WSB training center on General Hospital, Josslyn’s instructor, Vaughn, warned her that life as an agent meant constant lies and deception. Josslyn argued that while cover stories might be fake, her love for family and friends was real. She knew she would miss important moments but believed protecting her loved ones was worth the sacrifice.

Lucas wakes up to an awkward morning

In Miami, Lucas woke up confused after a wild night. He found Marco in his room, wearing only a towel. Marco assured him that nothing serious had happened, except for a kiss that Lucas had started.

Lucas had gotten sick from drinking too much, and Marco helped him clean up. Embarrassed, Lucas thanked him, and Marco left his number before leaving. Meanwhile, Brad told Stella he regretted missing his chance with Lucas. When he went to Lucas’ room and saw Marco leaving, he feared it was too late.

Lulu and Dante discuss Rocco’s future

In Port Charles on General Hospital, Lulu asked Dante if Rocco could live with her. She wanted to rebuild her bond with Charlotte and him, but Dante hesitated, saying Rocco had been through a lot. Lulu agreed not to rush things but stayed determined to reconnect with her kids.

