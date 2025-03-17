From soap star to podcaster: General Hospital star Kelly Monaco embarks on a new venture

American actor Kelly Monaco who played Sam McCall on General Hospital is slated to reconnect with fans through her upcoming podcast, Bad Bunnies. Monaco will team up with her Playboy Bunny colleague, Shanna Moakler. She announced her upcoming project on her Instagram on March 13, 2025.

Ad

After 21 years of association with the soap, Kelly Monaco exited General Hospital when her character, Sam McCall, died as part of a conspiracy story arc. She completed filming the exit scene in September and appeared till October 2024.

Monaco's fans protested her departure through various campaigns which included renting billboards and trucks. While the protests did not push the production team to bring Monaco back, her fans waited to hear about her side of the story since.

Ad

Trending

A quick look at Kelly Monaco of General Hospital fame

Ad

Born in May 1976, Kelly Marie Monaco started her career as a model for Playboy in the 1990s. Her acting career started in 1997 with Baywatch followed by Port Charles, General Hospital, Dancing with the Stars, Dirty Soap, Baby Daddy, and more.

She was also part of movies and television films, which include Late Last Night, The Edge of the Garden, Idle Hands, Mumford, BASEketball and many others.

Her announced podcast will include Hollywood stories, celebrity talks, and secrets as she promised on her social media page. She also invited fans to suggest topics to cover on her podcast.

Ad

General Hospital: How did Sam McCall die?

Ad

Sam McCall had a long stay at Port Charles with multiple romantic associations and two children, Danny and Scout. She was the eldest daughter of lawyer Alexis Davis with mobster Julian Jerome. While introduced as a con artist, Sam evolved into a confident woman and a loving mother over her 21 years in the soap.

In Sam's exit arc, she was found a match for Lulu Spencer's liver transplant surgery. Her romantic partner, Dante Falconeri, asked her whether she would like to back out. However, she told Dante and Lulu's son Rocco that she would bring his mother back.

Ad

She was shown bidding a tearful goodbye to her family and friends as she was wheeled into the operation theatre. Since the surgery was a success, Sam regained her consciousness soon. A relieved Dante Falconeri proposed marriage to her and the duo got engaged.

Ad

As a delighted Sam showed off her engagement ring to her mother, Alexis Davis, and discussed her marriage with Dante, she became unconscious. The nurses and doctors tried to revive her but failed. She was declared to have died of heart failure.

It was later revealed that mobster-turned-devotee, Cyrus Renault, injected Digitalis into her IV bag which caused her heart to give in. Cyrus had a skewed opinion on Sam's liver donation since he believed she went against God's will to take Lulu's life.

Ad

While Sam's character is written off the soap, General Hospital continues airing every weekday on ABC. Meanwhile, watch out for Bad Bunnies, Kelly Monaco's upcoming podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback