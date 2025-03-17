General Hospital spoilers: Brennan rescues Carly, Sonny and Jason strategize, and Chase struggles with a secret

The latest episode of General Hospital will air on Monday, March 17, 2025. This episode promises high drama as Carly finds herself in a dangerous situation because of Valentin. Meanwhile, Chase is devastated after learning a secret about Brook Lynn. Later, Jason and Sonny make a plan to find out who burned the penthouse down.

Ad

In recent episodes, General Hospital delivered a series of shocking events and dramatic turning points. Last week, Gloria prevented Lois from telling Brook Lynn about her baby. Chase arrested Tracy for assault, while Dante sought Maxie's advice about Lulu's dangerous behavior.

In the meantime, Carly suggested to Nina that they should frame Drew. At Crimson, Nina met Geoffrey Beckett, a wildlife journalist and photographer, with whom she is expected to get romantically entangled in the following episodes.

Ad

Trending

Later, Charlotte got reunited with Laura and Rocco, while Valentin returned to Port Charles.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly is in danger

Ad

In Monday's episode, airing on March 17, 2025, Carly finds herself in the middle of a dangerous situation. She falls in grave danger because of Valentin's deadly plan against Brennan. Previously, Carly got over herself and connected with Brennan on a whole new level.

Fans of the show already know that Brennan is a spy who makes enemies quite easily. Since Valentin is on the loose, things might get tough for Brennan as the former attempts to take the latter's life. When Carly finds herself in danger due to Valentin's plot, it is expected that Brennan rescues her from the situation she is in.

Ad

As Brennan finds a way to save Carly, fans wonder whether this will be the beginning of a fresh relationship. Despite being involved in different trajectories, something seems to be cooking between Carly and Brennan.

Since they have already established a connection, Brennan rescuing Carly might completely shake up the plot dynamics.

General Hospital: Chase uncovers a shocking secret

Ad

Meanwhile on General Hospital, Chase's world is rocked when he uncovers a shocking secret about his wife, Brook Lynn. According to the storyline, he already knows about the baby that Brook Lynn gave up over 20 years ago, but there are more things for him to discover.

It is expected that Chase will find out about Brook Lynn and Dante being close during their summer camp days. In a shocking turn of events, Chase might find out that Dante is the father of the baby that Brook Lynn gave up. If things turn out his way, fans wonder how Chase will react to being blindsided.

Ad

In the meantime, Valentin comes after Brennan yet again. However, he has little to no idea that Carly could end up as collateral damage due to his actions. If Brennan finds out Valentin's involvement behind the latest attack on his life, there is no way that Valentin will be able to stay in Port Charles any longer.

It is expected that Valentin's actions might compel him to escape from town once again.

Ad

Ad

Later on General Hospital, Jason and Sonny make a plan due to the ongoing drama in their lives. They strategize and plot to figure out who is actually after the mobster. Since they have not figured out who burned the penthouse down, they will attempt to find out the truth behind the disaster.

It seems that Jason and Sonny are not convinced that Sidwell was behind the crime. They then hatch a strategy to identify the real culprit. On the other hand, Trina's birthday surprise ends with a disaster when Emma's gift triggers her. Her situation worsened, which made her leave her surprise party early.

Ad

However, there is still a chance for Trina to recover from her grief. According to the latest developments, Trina's situation is expected to get better when she receives a gift from Kai. The connection between them seems to solidify as both of them have been settling into their new relationship quite nicely.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans eagerly await to see what is it that Chase finds out about Brook Lynn that rocks his entire world. Additionally, with the current ongoings, fans look forward to watching what finally happens between Trina and Kai.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers: Carly romances with Brennan, Sonny spills a secret, and Trina's birthday takes a wild turn

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback