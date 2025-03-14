General Hospital spoilers: Carly romances with Brennan, Sonny spills a secret, and Trina's birthday takes a wild turn

The latest episode of General Hospital is set to air on Friday, March 14, 2025. In the upcoming episode, things might take a turn when Trina prepares for a big surprise on her birthday. Sonny makes a confession about his heart condition. Later, romance sparks between Carly and Brennan when they spend some time alone.

In the recent episodes, General Hospital, Nina hired wildlife journalist Geoffrey Beckett for a gig at Crimson. When Ava opened up about her financial struggles, Nina offered her a gift. However, Ava refused to accept the gift, not willing to risk their friendship.

Meanwhile, Anna, Jason, and Charlotte returned to Port Charles, and Lulu finally reunited with Charlotte. When Maxie met Lulu and Carly at Metro Court, Carly's mood changed immediately when Brennan walked in. Later, Lucas met a stranger with whom he is expected to entangle in further interactions.

With relationships at stake and tensions rising higher in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Trina's birthday takes an unexpected turn

In Friday's episode, airing on March 14, 2025, Trina's birthday is likely to spiral into madness with an unexpected turn. It seems that her birthday falls on the night of a big event at the Jerome Gallery. Ava makes all the arrangements for a celebration and welcomes her guests. As Drew continues to blackmail Portia, the women decide to do something to stop Drew by plotting his downfall.

It appears that Kai wishes to be Trina's date for the big party. However, she seems hesitant. He then asks Trina what he could do to make her confess that they are on an official date. With the current ongoings, fans wonder what will Trina tell him.

It is expected that Trina will have to spend another birthday without Spencer. She is back in college, pursuing her passion for art. As Trina prepares for her birthday surprise, fans wonder whether it is something that Kai has been cooking up lately, or does she discover something about her mother that devastates her.

General Hospital: Sonny makes a confession while romance sparks between Carly and Brennan

Meanwhile on General Hospital, Sonny shares a secret, fans wonder whether it is something personal or professional. It is expected that he will talk about his heart issues to people other than just Jason and Natalia. Or, he might acknowledge the fact about knowing that Gio is his grandson, and he has known about Brook Lynn's child all this while.

In the meantime, Sonny's son, Dante, makes a confession as well. As he shares his feelings with Chase in the sauna, fans look forward to seeing what they discuss. Sonny prepares for the heart surgery at Valentin's old house, but his family is unaware of his condition.

Kristina senses that something is wrong and demands answers. The plot developments suggest that Sonny might finally tell Kristina about his heart condition.

Later on General Hospital, Carly and Jack Brennan spend some private time in Metro Court. Romance is expected to spark between the two. Fans wonder whether Carly is rethinking her stance on being with Brennan after her conversation with Maxie. Despite the tension, it seems that Carly is finally ready to make a commitment.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, viewers are eager to find out how Trina's birthday party turns out, especially with her recent engagement with Kai. Additionally, fans await to watch how Kristina and others react to Sonny's secret.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

