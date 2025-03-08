General Hospital weekly preview sees Sonny confess, Carly confronting Drew, and Anna racing against time

The second week of March 2025 on General Hospital will see a volatile atmosphere brewing danger and suspense in town and for residents abroad. This involves Gio's paternity story getting revealed and Anna and Jason's mission of getting Charlotte from Buenos Aires.

The past few General Hospital episodes have seen the Gio story arc build up. On one hand, Gio opened up to Dante about missing a father figure, while on the other, Sonny got him to sign forms to fund his education. Elsewhere, Lulu accidentally learned about Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy with Dante and giving birth to a boy, and she shared the information with Carly.

On another arc, Charlotte messaged her brother, Rocco, from Buenos Aires, which he shared with Danny, who in turn told his father, Jason. Jason left for South America with Anna to get Charlotte back safely.

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to present crisscrossed story arcs and twists in the plot that revolves around the titular medical institution in the fictional Port Charles township. It is one of the longest-running daily soaps on ABC.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny may admit to some vital information

Recently, Sonny Corinthos has been making a few peaceful moves around Port Charles after learning about his heart ailment. He offered Ava Jerome a 50-50 custody deal instead of drawing out a custody battle. On the other hand, Sonny got Giovanni Palmieri to sign consent forms so that he could fund the latter's education.

He was also seen worried about Michael Corinthos's health condition and helped Carly Spencer in arranging for his treatment. While Friday, March 7, 2025, saw him clash with Tracy Quartermaine over Gio's fund, he later revealed to Lois Cerullo that he would continue to help Gio, no matter what.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sonny Corinthos will have a confession to make on Friday, March 14, 2025. While he will likely be reluctant to admit to his involvement, he will leave his audience surprised. This may involve Giovanni Palmieri, whom he has been financially supporting for years. Alternatively, it may be a confirmation about his health issue that will take his well-wishers by surprise.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 10 to 14, 2025

General Hospital: Drew and Carly face off

Carly Spencer joined hands with her longtime rival, Nina Reeves, to break apart Willow Corinthos and Drew Quartermaine. So far, Drew played dirty, and Willow remained blinded by love to see any sense.

Carly tried to challenge Drew when he lied about Jason Morgan's alibi in the police interrogation room. Moreover, she lashed out at Willow when she declared her decision to move in with Drew, taking her kids along.

While her actions towards the Drew-Willow situation are more planned out now that she is collaborating with Nina, she is no less upset by how it may affect her son, Michael, when he returns after his treatment. As such, on the upcoming Wednesday's episode, to be aired on March 12, 2025, she will be ready to take on Drew face-to-face.

General Hospital: Anna is worried about her mission

As the previous week showed, Jason Morgan found out about Charlotte Cassadine's whereabouts from his son Danny and Dante Falconeri's son, Rocco. He promptly informed Anna Devane, and the two left for Buenos Aires, where Charlotte messaged her Rocco from.

The week of March 10 will find Jason and Anna in South America, following the lead to Charlotte before they are too late. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest Anna Devane will have doubts about their lead since she would find things too smooth. As she fears it may be a trap, she will share her concerns with Jason Morgan. Later in the week, Anna may seek Jack Brennan's help.

Elsewhere, Valentin Cassadine will get the wind of WSB and others from Port Charles coming for him. As such, he will bid his daughter, Charlotte, an emotional goodbye, assuring her that she will have a loving family back at home.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the latest drama as Gio's parentage story heats up and Charlotte comes back home on General Hospital.

