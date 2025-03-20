General Hospital spoilers: Valentin in mortal danger, Anna loses her temper with Jason, and Carly gets a shocking reality check

On the March 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital, drama has come to a boiling point as tensions simmer, secrets are revealed, and lives hang in the balance.

General Hospital spoilers have it that next Valentin Cassadine will find himself in grave danger, Anna Devane will exact her revenge on Jason Morgan, and Carly Spencer will have to confront an explosive truth.

With powerful players taking extreme steps and stabbing others in the back at every turn, the drama is greater than ever.

Will friendships be destroyed, alliances dashed, or will someone give it all up? One thing's for sure, nothing will ever remain the same in Port Charles once these dynamic events unfold.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for General Hospital.

Valentin faces a life-or-death situation on General Hospital

The walls are closing in on Valentin as his enemies grow and his own past decisions catch up with him. Jack Brennan has been a power to be feared, and his time in Port Charles is drawing to a close in a deadly showdown.

Valentin will be staring down the barrel of a gun as soon as Brennan prepares to eliminate him. But spoilers indicate that a dramatic twist could change the course of events.

Will Brennan execute his deadly mission, or will a timely hero save the day? With more than one actor in the Pikeman game and personal agendas to settle, things are on the line.

Valentin has dodged death once before, but this time his luck might be running out.

Anna blows her top at Jason on General Hospital

Meanwhile, Anna Devane isn't going to let Jason Morgan back her down from a fight. Once she discovers that Jason has been working behind the scenes and perhaps putting Valentin in danger, Anna will have no way of holding her temper in check.

She will demand some answers, and when Jason tries to stop her from intervening and helping Valentin, there will be blowups.

Anna's extensive history with Valentin and her ethically complicated barometer will make this confrontation a fierce one. Will Jason be able to convince Anna that Valentin is lost, or will she mete out justice on her terms? Either way, expect this scene to explode between these two giants.

Carly receives a crushing reality check on General Hospital

Carly Spencer has had her fair share of drama, but the latest twist in her life will leave her completely devastated. After being poisoned and almost killed, she will be forced to take a reality check on her choices.

Felicia Scorpio will test Carly to find out if she wants to continue living on the edge, perpetually involved with evil thugs and their lethal games.

Carly is going to turn Felicia down initially, but inside her head, she knows that the current situation not only endangered her life but also her family. Is this finally going to awaken Carly from her self-destructive life, or will she double her efforts and get revenge against the ones who wronged her?

Sonny and Laura unite on General Hospital

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos and Laura Collins will share a pivotal conversation about the chaos around them. Laura will ask Sonny why he was so suddenly restrained in handling Valentin and Brennan and prompt a provocative dialogue about power, loyalty, and revenge.

Sonny might assure Laura that he is in charge, but in Port Charles, anything can happen and control is just an illusion.

With Valentin's life on the line, Anna's feelings running wild, and Carly questioning her life decisions, General Hospital viewers are in for a drama-filled rollercoaster.

Will Valentin make it through Brennan's anger? Can Anna stop Jason from administering his brand of justice? And will Carly ever take a step back before it's too late?

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

