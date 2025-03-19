General Hospital spoilers: Sonny pushes Jason to act, Brennan hunts Valentin and Nina pressures Willow

On General Hospital, old rivalries have resurfaced in town, with Valentin Cassadine going about Port Charles in order to take revenge on Jack Brennan, under the mistaken impression that Brennan issued his kill order. On the other hand, Drew Caine gathered more enemies among his family and associates, Nina Reeves may plan to save her daughter, Willow, from the congressman.

Ad

As seen in the last few episodes, Drew threatened Curtis Ashford, blackmailed Dr. Portia Robinson and got Tracy Quartermaine arrested. While Tracy decided to retaliate in the same spirit, Nina joined hands with Carly Spencer to break Drew's affair with Willow Corinthos.

Elsewhere, Valentin sneaked a poisoned champagne bottle into Brennan's room and Carly ended up drinking it. While Carly fought for her life, Brennan's team deduced the poison was polonium and Anna Devane's daughter, Robin, helped with the antidote.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963. The plot focuses on the titular medical institution while extending to include the residents of the fictional Port Charles township.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny has a task for his righthand man

Ad

In Monday's episode, dated March 17, 2025, fans saw Sonny Corinthos and his trusted aide-cum-hitman, Jason Morgan, exchanging notes. Following their discussion on Sonny's health, the explosion in his penthouse and Jason's task of getting Charlotte home, Sonny caught Valentin Cassadine inside his house.

Finding himself at gunpoint, Valentin Cassadine offered to provide information about the explosion that injured Michael Corinthos, including the name of the buyer of the explosive device.

In the upcoming General Hospital episode, Sonny will learn about Carly's poisoning and figure out Valentin's role in it. He will realize that the poison behind Carly's hospitalization was actually meant for Jack Brennan. Moreover, he may appreciate that Brennan will retaliate. As such, Sonny may want to ensure that Carly's situation is avenged.

Ad

He may offer to help Brennan. The soap's spoilers hint that Sonny will instruct Jason Morgan to ensure Brennan finishes his job, suggesting the hitman complete the unfinished task.

Also read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 17 to 21, 2025

General Hospital: Brennan tracks Carly's offender

Ad

Carly Spencer accidentally consumed poisoned Champagne on Jack Brennan's watch in his room. The deadly drink was meant for Jack, so he felt guilty for her predicament. Moreover, Brennan and Carly shared a budding romance, which he declared before an unconscious Carly.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Brennan will be determined to chase and hunt the culprit and bring him to justice. As such, when he leaves Carly's bedside, the latter will question his movements and Brennan may inform her about putting the situation to rest.

Ad

On the other hand, Brennan will learn about Valentin's visit to Sonny's house and renew his search in the right direction. He may realize that Sonny called him and will return his call. The friendly mobster will likely inform Brennan about his conversation with Valentin and offer his services if needed.

Moreover, Anna may also perceive Valentin's connection with Carly's poisoning. She will understand the danger ready to befall Valentin if Brannan or Sonny get their hands on him. She may move to bring Valentin into police custody for the latter's safety.

Ad

Meanwhile, Valentin will meet Laura Collins and provide some pointers to the mayor. While Laura may ask him to surrender, he will insist she take note of the information he has to offer.

General Hospital: Nina has a proposition for Willow

Ad

Nina Reeves was desperate to save her daughter, Willow Corinthos, from Congressman Drew Quartermaine. While Willow was blinded by her love for Drew through all his wrongdoings, Nina turned to her longtime rival, Carly, to help her break the two up. She had Carly lash out at Willow for wanting to move in with Drew.

The upcoming episode will find Nina offering Willow a longer stay at her house with the kids. She may try to dissuade Willow from moving in with Drew. She and Carly have some plans to derail Drew's imminent projects and spoil his public image. Nina may want to shield her daughter from the negative effect, without letting her know of the plans.

Ad

Also read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 17 to 21, 2025)

Catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Brennan hunts Valentin and Jason looks out to finish the job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback