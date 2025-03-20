5 things you didn’t know about General Hospital fame Bryce Durfee

Bryce Durfee has become a household name in General Hospital as Vaughn, the WSB handler assigned to train Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). But his history in show business extends beyond his latest endeavor. From his initial days as a model to leading multiple television series, Durfee has performed various roles demonstrating different characters.

Although most fans know him from his current soap opera roles, few knew about his extensive history in acting, modeling, and even writing, from his drama training at esteemed acting schools to his past work in crime dramas like 9-1-1.

Here are five lesser-known facts about this up-and-coming actor that may surprise viewers.

Five facts about General Hospital fame Bryce Durfee

1) This isn't the first General Hospital role he auditioned for

Bryce Durfee initially auditioned for the character of Harrison Chase, now portrayed by Josh Swickard. Surprisingly, Durfee and Swickard were friends from their modeling days before joining the soap opera world. Though he did not land the Chase role, Durfee eventually became a part of the show as Vaughn.

Before landing the role of Vaughn, Durfee auditioned for General Hospital several times. During an interview with Soap Opera Digest published on Monday, March 3, he recalled losing the role of Harrison Chase to his friend Josh Swickard.

"It was down to me, Josh, and I think a third guy," Durfee said. "And the best man got it! Josh is fantastic, and was really excited to run into him on set recently."

2) He started as a model for major brands

Before transitioning into acting, Durfee modeled for several companies, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Forever 21, Target, Walmart, and Apple. Even though he transitioned into acting, he continues modeling and is now signed to LA Models.

3) He starred in Model Idiots

Durfee starred as one of the leads, with Cole Gerdes, in the 2012-2013 comedic series Model Idiots. The series was about two guys who model in Los Angeles, exercising all day, getting tan, and dressing up in designer attire. As Vaughn's character unfolds on General Hospital, viewers will be able to see more of his acting in the soap opera genre.

4) He's been happily married since 2019

Durfee married Amber Rood Durfee on September 28, 2019. The pair, who initially met in 2012, are attached to their two dogs, and they often post them in family photos on Instagram.

5) He had a memorable role in 9-1-1

Before General Hospital, Durfee appeared as a paramedic, Jonah Greenway, on 9-1-1, temporarily filling in for Station 118 in season 5. But Jonah had a hidden agenda—he was involved in underhanded medical procedures, injuring patients on purpose to save them later and gain praise. His nefarious activities finally came back to haunt him, and he was arrested.

With his varied acting experience and imposing presence on screen, Bryce Durfee has been a vital part of General Hospital. As Vaughn's dynamic with Josslyn plays out, fans can't help but wonder if their working relationship turns into romance.

