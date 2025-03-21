Who is Daniel Cosgrove? Everything to know as the actor joins General Hospital

Daniel Cosgrove is an American actor, who has recently joined the cast of General Hospital as politician Ezra Boyle. He was born on December 16, 1970, in New Haven Connecticut, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1989. He has been recognized for his roles as Scott Chandler on All My Children, Bill Lewis on Guiding Light, and Aiden Jennings on Days of Our Lives.

As Daniel Cosgrove prepares to head to Port Charles, he is expected to make his debut on the ABC soap opera on March 21, 2025. He spoke about joining General Hospital during an interview with TV Insider, released on March 20, 2025. Cosgrove said:

"They asked if I'd be interested in this new character and I said, absolutely. They told me a little bit about him, and one or two people I'd be working with, but they kind of kept things tightlipped. Now, I probably have been filming for the past month and a half."

When asked about what to expect from his character, Cosgrove shared that Ezra Boyle is a "consummate politician" and his storyline will shake things up in Port Charles. He mentioned:

"At first, he seems to be aligning with Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) and there's some shenanigans going on, but the character is kind of mixing it up with a lot of the cast, from Genie Francis, Mayor Collins, to the Quartermaines, to just kind of creating a little bit of a thorn in the side to some of the good folk of Port Charles."

Cosgrove also described his Boyle's characteristics:

"He comes across as maybe a little arrogant and full of himself, but it's definitely been fun so far. I'm working with such a fantastic cast."

Daniel Cosgrove's fans can catch a glimpse of him in popular projects such as Billions, Blue Bloods, Almost Family, The Blacklist, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, You, and The Forgotten.

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital as politician Ezra Boyle arrives in Port Charles

Recently on General Hospital, Chase dealt with his infertility issues. When his wife Brook Lynn told him about her interest in starting a family, he tried to do his best to support her. She also informed him that she got pregnant in her teens and gave up the baby for adoption. Chase also learned about Dante being the father of Lynn's baby. However, Dante had no clue about the situation.

Elsewhere, Valentin Cassadine delivered a champagne bottle to Brennan's hotel room. He had replaced the champagne with poison. When Carly started drinking from the bottle, Brennan thought something was wrong and threw the bottle from her hands. However, it was too late as Carly had already passed out due to polonium poisoning.

When Anna Devane learned about Valentin's deeds, she was put in a bad situation with Brennan because she expected that Brennan would help her in keeping Valentin safe. In the upcoming episodes, Valentin is expected to learn that Brennan never issued a kill order against him.

Meanwhile on General Hospital, Jason pretended to be the father of Sasha Gilmore's baby to keep Michael Corinthos out of the picture. Sasha, who worked as a cook at the Quartermaine mansion, considered leaving her job due to Tracy Quartermaine's interference in the future plans with the baby.

Jason offered financial assistance to Sasha, but she declined. She was determined to be an independent woman while also being a mother to her baby. As the storyline progressed, she accepted a deal from mobster Jenz Sidwell, who had abducted her in the past.

Later on General Hospital, Sonny and Laura reconnected as they leaned on their friendship for support. Brook Lynn lost her temper with Lois, while Liz and Lucky discussed the future of their growing bond. In the meantime, Nina attempted to make peace with Willow and fix their relationship.

According to the latest developments in the show's storyline, politician Ezra Boyle, portrayed by Daniel Cosgrove, is set to arrive in Port Charles. Being part of the political scenario, he is expected to bring drastic changes to the narrative, considering his connections with the key players in town. Viewers await to find out how Ezra impacts the plot of General Hospital.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

