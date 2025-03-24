General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

The week of March 24, 2025, on General Hospital is full of conflicts and allegiances. Romance with Jack Brennan threatens to shake Carly Spencer's longstanding friendship with Jason Morgan, and Anna Devane will revisit her fond memories with Valentin Cassadine, who she arrested. With everything happening, relationships may get complicated.

On the other hand, Portia Robinson and Nina Reeves may have an unexpected alliance over a common enemy. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn may be in a heated spot where she needs to stay calm.

General Hospital's past week saw Carly brought into the hospital and treated for polonium poisoning while the culprit, Valentin, was arrested. A worried Valentin asked to meet Alexis Davis after Jason extracted information on Brennan from him, and Sonny Corinthos took in Carly's daughter, Donna, to take care of her.

On the other side, Harrison Chase warned Lulu Spencer against interfering in Brook Lynn's matters, while Lois Cerullo left after an argument with BLQ. Elsewhere, Kristina stopped Alexis from helping Ava Jerome. The latter met Portia and advised her to plan her retaliation wisely.

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to present complicated story arcs in the fictional city of Port Charles against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

3 significant story arcs on General Hospital to look out for between March 24 and 28, 2025

1) Jason's ultimatum puts Carly in a dilemma

After Carly Spencer's polonium poisoning, Jason Morgan worried about her safety. He asked Jack Brennan to stay away from her. Moreover, he acquired information on Brennan from culprit Valentin Cassadine, who had planted the poisoned drink for revenge on Brennan.

Equipped with information on Brennan and believing Carly's association with him to be the reason behind her predicament, Jason will ask Carly to break up with Brennan. While Carly will refuse, Jason may take a strong stand and issue a warning.

Not wanting to give up her newly-formed romance while not destroying her friendship with Jason, Carly may request him to have her back and not give up on her. At the same time, she will discuss their future with Jack Brennan. With Jason looking out for her safety and Brennan professing love, Carly will likely face a tough dilemma.

2) Portia finds an unlikely friend in Nina

Nina Reeves and Carly have joined hands to expose Drew Caine and keep Nina's daughter, Willow Corinthos, away from Drew. Carly's lashing out at Willow and Nina's advice to stay away from Drew has so far been unable to change Willow's mind. As such, Nina tried to sneak into the congressman's house to look for dirt on him on Friday's episode, March 21, 2025.

The upcoming week on General Hospital will see Nina's actions exposed as Drew Caine will likely catch her inside his home returns. After a showdown with Drew, Nina may want to meet with Carly. However, with Carly admitted to the hospital and recuperating, Nina may reach out to Dr. Portia Robinson.

General Hospital fans may remember that Portia is another victim of Drew's dirty tricks since being blackmailed by the congressman over the Heather Webber lab results. Holding a grudge against him, Portia has Drew's medical file and is plotting her revenge. A collaboration with Nina will get Portia an ally in her mission.

3) Brook Lynn has questions to face

Brook Lynn argued with her mother, Lous Cerullo, after learning that her grandmother, Gloria Cerullo, knew about her pregnancy and the baby's adoption. While Gloria insisted that BLQ must never know the identity of her baby, the latter took offense at her mother's betrayal. BLQ emphasized that she finds it hard to trust Lois, which led to Lois leaving for Bensonhurst for some space.

Since Lois' departure was sudden, Tracy Quartermaine will likely want to know the reason. As such, the Q-mansion matriarch may summon Brook Lynn and ask probing questions. Since BLQ will not want to reveal the real reason and her pregnancy secret, she may find herself in a spot. Whether Ned Quartermaine interferes and tries a patch-up remains to be seen.

Other story arcs on General Hospital will involve Valentin's request to Alexis Davis about Charlotte's safety, Ava Jerome and Kristina Corinthos' confrontation, and Jack Brennan issuing a warning to Josslyn Jacks. On the other hand, Sasha Gilmore will be cornered, Lucky Spencer will plan a romantic move for Elizabeth Baldwin, and Lulu Spencer will be eager to unburden BLQ's secret.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the upcoming drama and action on General Hospital.

