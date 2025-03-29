General Hospital preview sees GH's 62nd anniversary, Monica's tribute, and chaos in Port Charles

Mayhem and frenzy will rule General Hospital's upcoming plot for the week of March 31, 2025, contrasting with the special tribute lined up for Dr. Monica Quartermaine as the soap celebrates its 62nd anniversary. In the wake of Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber's car accident, caused by Kristina Corinthos's misdirected revenge plan, more lives in Port Charles will be affected.

The past few General Hospital episodes focused on faceoffs and tussles in town alongside some developing romances. On one hand was Ava Jerome's argument with Sonny Corinthos, which resulted in the latter's chest pain. While Ava watched Sonny writhing, Kristina rushed in to save her father.

A furious Kristina planned to take down Ava and cut the brake wires of the vehicle parked in her parking. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan accompanied Sonny to track hitman Solinsky to get the name of his recruiter, who ordered the explosion at Sonny's place.

On the other hand, Drew Caine's battle with the Quartermaine family escalated with Ezra Boyle jumping in to demolish the Q-family's crypt. In response, Emma Drake parked herself in front of the crypt door while Trina Robinson recorded the event.

Elsewhere on one of the longest-running ABC daily soaps, romances were shown brewing between Carly Spencer and Jack Brennan and Lucky Spencer with Elizabeth Webber.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital preview sees a homage paid to Monica Quartermaine

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, General Hospital will be celebrating the completion of 62 seasons of the soap on ABC. To mark the special milestone, the soap will commemorate the titular medical facility, which will also celebrate its 62nd anniversary and honor Dr. Monica Quartermaine's contribution to the hospital.

The plot will show the opening of Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Wing. Many characters will pay tribute to Monica. Besides that, the new wing will also show a memoir wall to honor and acknowledge other characters from the past, which include Alan, played by Stuart Damon; Bobbie, played by Jackie Zeman; Epiphany, played by Sonya Eddy; and many others.

General Hospital: Sonny and Jason get a failed mission but warm moments at home

Thursday's episode, dated March 27, 2025, found Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan leaving for Toronto after they received a lead on hitman Solinsky from Brick. They want information on the person who ordered the hitman to place the explosives at Sonny's penthouse that caused Michael Corinthos's burns.

The next episode saw Sonny pointing a gun at Solinsky in exchange for information while Jason blocked the hitman's exit. The General Hospital spoilers hint that Sonny and Jason will likely return empty-handed. Either Solinsky will escape, fearing for his life, or he will get killed before he can spell out the recruiter's name.

Back home, Sonny will share a friendly meal with Laura Collins as they appreciate each other's positive traits and reminisce about the past. Elsewhere, Jason Morgan will spend some loving time with Sasha Gilmore as the two discuss her affairs and Michael's baby. While Sasha may feel comfortable about Jason's support, whether this grows into a romance in the future remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Drew feels betrayed while Carly navigates relationships

Drew Caine created havoc around town recently by collaborating with Jenz Sidwell to change the Esplanade project. He did it by blackmailing Portia Robinson to get to Curtis Ashford and cornering Tracy Quartermaine by trying to demolish the family crypt.

Friday's episode, dated March 28, 2025, found Drew's counterpart, Councilman Ezra Boyle, at the Q-family's crypt along with the town's Sheriff to break down the structure. While Emma Drake protested, Trina Robinson recorded the proceedings.

The soap's spoilers suggest Drew will feel betrayed on the upcoming episode of March 31, 2025. Ezra will likely back out, fearing a ruined reputation. Alternatively, the Sheriff or the construction helper may back away from demolishing a family crypt. Either way, Drew's plan may fail.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer defied Jason Morgan's orders to stay away from Jack Brennan. She met him and assured him of her commitment. However, she also warned him of the dangers he may face from Jason. The coming week may find Carly and Brennan closer and steadier in their relationship.

On the other hand, Jason Morgan will be upset with Carly's decision. He will look out for Carly closely while being suspicious of Brennan. Carly may feel the need to communicate with her longtime friend and convince him to trust her choices.

Other story arcs on General Hospital in the week of March 31, 2025

Kristina Corinthos's revenge strategy hit the wrong targets as Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber become victims of a car crash. They will be taken to the hospital as their families struggle to absorb the devastating news.

Kai Taylor will talk to Trina Robinson about Drew's offer, which leaves Trina worried. Whether Trina tries to convince Kai to stay out of Drew's plans or relays the situation to Curtis remains to be seen.

Josslyn Jacks has been training at the WSB for quite some time. However, she may get suspicious about the requirements of her job. She may discover distressing facts about what her job may entail.

Stay tuned to catch the unfolding drama on General Hospital from March 31 to April 4, 2025.

