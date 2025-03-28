General Hospital recap (March 28, 2025): Kristina loses control, Ric and Liz crash and Sonny corners Selitski

In the recent episode of ABC's General Hospital aired on March 28, 2025, Lulu and Lucky talked at Charlie’s, where Lulu questioned his weekend trip with Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Ava and Kristina argued about Kristina’s lost baby and Sonny. In a moment of distress, Kristina made a terrible mistake, while Ric and Elizabeth left together, unaware of the danger.

At the Quartermaine crypt, Trina, Emma, and Gio fought Councilman Boyle’s demolition plans. Tracy arrived and joined Emma in stopping it. In Washington, Drew offered to help Kai with a football comeback, raising suspicions.

Sonny and Jason confronted Selitski in Toronto about Michael’s attack. The situation turned deadly as Sonny demanded answers. Meanwhile, Sasha surprised Maxie with a bold business proposal.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Friday, March 28, 2025

Kristina makes a fatal mistake

After a heated fight with Ava, Kristina let her anger take over. In the General Hospital parking garage, she grabbed wire cutters from an unattended tool bag and cut the brake line of what she thought was Ava’s car. But she soon realized her mistake as Ava’s car was still parked. She panicked and went to Charlie’s to find Lucky.

At the bar, Kristina, overwhelmed with guilt, hinted to Lucky that she had done something awful but could fix it. When he pressed for details, she panicked and ran. Lucky sensed the trouble and hence grabbed his keys and followed her.

Ric and Liz’s terrifying accident

While driving Elizabeth home, Ric argued with her about Portia’s case. Suddenly, Liz noticed the car wasn’t slowing down. Ric hit the brakes, but nothing happened. As the car spun out of control, Elizabeth screamed. The screen faded to black as they crashed, leaving their fate unknown.

Quartermaine crypt showdown

At the Quartermaine crypt, on General Hospital, Trina, Emma, and Gio were shocked when Councilman Boyle arrived with a demolition order. As workers prepared to start, Trina filmed the scene while Emma chained herself to the building in protest.

Tracy soon arrived, furious, and joined the fight. When the sheriff tried to serve Monica the papers, legal issues delayed the demolition. Anna arrived but, after reviewing the order, she admitted that she couldn’t stop it, leaving the Quartermaines in crisis.

Sonny and Jason corner Selitski

In Toronto, Sonny and Jason found Selitski at his home. Sonny, gun in hand, demanded answers about Michael’s attack.

“You got sloppy,” Sonny growled. “You hit my son instead of me.”

Selitski denied knowing who ordered the hit, but Sonny didn’t believe him. As Selitski tried to run, Jason blocked the door. The screen cut to black as tensions boiled over.

Sasha surprises Maxie

In Port Charles, on General Hospital, Sasha and Maxie caught up over coffee. Sasha happily showed Maxie her ultrasound and shared her excitement about the pregnancy. She assured Maxie she was financially stable but wanted to keep working.

Then came a surprise as Sasha wanted to work with Sidwell again. Maxie was shocked, given their past issues, but Sasha believed he had changed. Maxie wasn’t convinced, leaving things uncertain.

As the episode ended, Ric and Elizabeth’s fate was unknown, Kristina was unraveling, and Sonny’s quest for revenge was reaching a boiling point.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

