“That’s not a crime” — General Hospital fans question why Ava wasn’t arrested for ignoring Sonny’s collapse

Animosities take nasty turns on General Hospital's current storyline as Ava Jerome and Sonny Corinthos's long-drawn custody battle nears its end. Sonny is expected to offer Ava a fifty percent custody deal, but her dire financial conditions are pushing her towards more disagreeable moves.

Following Ava and Sonny's recent interaction, where Ava did not help Sonny with his medicines, GH fans have taken to social media to express their opinion towards Ava's actions. One fan, identifying as Robert Davis, stated:

"That's not a crime"

A fan reaction about Ava's actions (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Robert was replying to a post by Salvador Torres on the soap's Facebook fan group, titled General Hospital Fans - Official. Torres wondered about Ava not getting arrested for leaving Sonny in the clutches of death.

The original fan post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many viewers responded to the original post explaining why Ava's arrest was not an option in the storyline.

More fan reactions explaining non-action on Ava (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

While some pointed out that no crime was committed as Sonny was alive, others pointed out there were no police complaints.

More fan responses in similar lines (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

However, a few fans believe Ava's move could be put down as attempted murder.

Some fans want Ava's legal punishment (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: Which recent story arc pitted Ava against Sonny?

Ava Jerome has been fighting a long custody battle with Sonny Corinthos over their daughter, Avery. She has attorney Ric Lansing representing her, but she is currently struggling financially and looking for solutions.

After Alexis Davis refused to help her with the Cassidine family funds, Ava went to meet Sonny on Tuesday's episode, dated March 25, 2025, to ask for financial help. However, the old enemies end up having an argument, leading to Sonny suffering chest pain.

As Sonny went down, he tried to grab his medicine bottle but failed. While he writhed on the floor in pain, unable to reach his medicines, Ava stood looking down at him and asking whether he needed the bottle. However, she did not make any move to hand him the bottle of medicine, call an ambulance, or help him in any way.

In the following episode, Kristina Corinthos rushed out of a room and found Ava standing over her father. She gave the medicines to Sonny while Ava pretended to be too surprised to react. Later, she asked pointed questions to Kristina about Sonny's health. Her complete apathy towards Sonny's health condition has enraged the soap's audience.

Where will the story arc turn after Ava's questionable action?

As expected, the hot-headed Kristina Corinthos was furious over Ava's behavior, believing the latter planned to kill Sonny Corinthos to get her hands on Avery. With this belief, she visited Ava at her home on Thursday's episode, dated March 27, 2025. After a heated altercation between the two, witnessed by Ric Lansing, Kristina planned to hurt Ava in retaliation.

Kristina's plan involved tampering with the brakes of Ava's car, leading to the latter's crash and a severe injury. However, as fans know, Ric Lansing parked his car in Ava's parking space while Ava parked her vehicle on the street. As such, Kristina mistook Ric's car for Ava's and put her plan into action on the wrong vehicle.

The upcoming story arc will likely find unintended victims of Kristina's revenge as Ric will drive his vehicle to a crash. As per spoilers, he may also have Elizabeth Webber in the passenger seat beside him. With Kristina causing Elizabeth's accident, the former's relationship with co-partner Lucky Spencer will be affected.

Stay tuned to ABC to catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Kristina's anger misses its target.

