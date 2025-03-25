General Hospital recap (March 25, 2025): Sonny collapses while making a deal with Ava and Lulu quits Deception

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, which aired on March 25, 2025, Ava asked Lucas for help. Kristina urged Sonny to use Ava’s struggles to gain full custody of Avery. When Ava asked Sonny for a $2 million loan, he agreed, but only if they changed their custody agreement. Their argument took a shocking turn when Sonny collapsed due to chest pain.

Carly left the hospital early and went to Jack’s office, warning him that Jason was coming. Jack wasn’t afraid and admitted he needed Carly. Instead of leaving, she kissed him. Meanwhile, Josslyn injured her ankle during WSB training but refused to quit.

Ric warned Liz about Portia’s legal trouble, hinting it could ruin her life. Lulu confronted Jack about Valentin, demanding reassurance that he wouldn’t return for Charlotte. She later quit her job at Deception. At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy and Ned debated revealing Drew’s affair with Nina.

Ava’s desperate plea and Sonny’s collapse

At the beginning of the General Hospital episode, Ava asked Lucas for financial help, but he told her that Julian had left him nothing. She guessed that Julian might have had an offshore account, but Lucas refused any money, even if it existed.

Kristina told Sonny that Ava was broke and had even asked Alexis for help. She urged him to use this chance to get full custody of Avery, but Sonny hesitated. When Ava arrived asking for more child support, Sonny realized she needed to pay off IRS debt.

She requested $2 million, and he agreed only if they changed their custody deal. Ava refused when Sonny suggested she see Avery only two weekends a month. Their argument turned personal, with Ava bringing up Michael’s absence and Sonny mentioning Morgan and Connie’s deaths. Suddenly, Sonny held his chest and collapsed.

Josslyn’s struggle in WSB training

During WSB training on General Hospital, Josslyn took a hit to the face but kept going. She kicked Vaughn but fell, hurting her ankle. When Vaughn asked why she hadn’t spoken up, she admitted she didn’t want to seem weak. He warned her that ignoring pain could be dangerous.

Ric’s warning and Portia’s hidden troubles

Liz asked Ric why he had been visiting Portia. He revealed she had hired him as her lawyer but refused to share details. When Liz pressed him, Ric warned that Portia’s troubles could destroy her life. He then asked Liz to check if Portia had accessed patient lab records. Growing more worried, Liz demanded the truth, but Ric only said, “Who says she’s innocent?”

Lulu’s fears and Deception drama

Lulu confronted Jack, demanding proof that Valentin had been sent to Steinmauer. Jack assured her he had personally escorted him, but Lulu feared Valentin’s enemies might target Charlotte. Jack insisted she was safe, but Lulu remained uneasy.

At Deception on General Hospital, Tracy, Brook Lynn, and Maxie struggled to find a TV spokeswoman. Tracy suspected Lois was hiding something, but Brook Lynn dismissed it. When Lulu arrived, Brook Lyn was taken aback when she announced that she was quitting her job.

Quartermaine schemes and a dangerous secret

Emma and Gio suggested swapping land with the city to save the Quartermaine crypt. Ned liked the idea but had his own hidden agenda.

Later, Tracy told Ned that Brook Lynn and Lois had a serious fight. Ned was surprised to learn Lois had gone to Brooklyn. Tracy promised to look into it. Meanwhile, Ned planned to reveal Drew’s affair with Nina. Tracy advised waiting for the right moment, possibly to use it against Nina instead.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

