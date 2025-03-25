General Hospital spoilers: Carly makes a choice, Tracy questions Brook Lynn, and Sonny faces another health crisis

An emergency and rounds of discussions mark the General Hospital plot for Tuesday, March 25, 2025. In the wake of Valentin Cassadine poisoning Carly Spencer instead of Jack Brennan, many Port Charles residents believe Carly must break up with Brennan. The recent romantic pair is likely to discuss this.

At the Quaretermaine mansion, matriarch Tracy Quartermaine turns her attention towards her granddaughter, Brook Lynn, after noticing her troubled state. Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos faces a dire health concern in front of any enemy who is unlikely to help.

In Monday's General Hospital episode, dated March 24, 2025, Valentin was handed over to WSB after Anna Devane signed off on his papers for Jack Brennan. Valentin hugged his daughter, Charlotte, goodbye. At the hospital, Jason Morgan gave Carly a stern warning for her safety. Meanwhile, Carly's daughter, Josslyn Jacks, passed another WSB training test and learned about her mother's hospitalization.

Elsewhere, Nina Reeves was caught red-handed by Drew Quartermaine, while Willow Corinthos walked in on their argument. Later, Ava Jerome put Nina with Portia Robinson as collaborators against Drew. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Baldwin grilled Lucas Jones about secrets related to the hospital.

General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly has a decision to make

Recently, Carly Spencer got a nasty jolt when she was poisoned with champagne laced with polonium, meant for Jack Brennan. While Brennan got her to the hospital in time and she was treated with the antidote, her friends, Lucas Jones, Felicia Scorpio, and Jason Morgan, warned her against continuing her relationship with the WSB agent.

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Carly will likely be discharged from the hospital and may visit Brennan. While the latter will assume that she wants to break up with him in the wake of her poisoning, Carly will deny any such intention.

Since Jason has issued an ultimatum, Carly will want to discuss her future with Brennan. As such, the two will weigh out various consequences.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn faces Tracy's inquiry

In the past few weeks, Tracy Quartermaine was busy trying to save the family crypt from Drew Quartermaine's onslaught. Drew had her arrested, while she had Drew's lawyer, Martin Grey, arrested. Amid this back and forth, she failed to notice the tension between her granddaughter, Brook Lynn, and her mother, Lois Cerullo.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn had a tiff with her mother after learning that grandmother Gloria Cerullo knew about her teenage pregnancy and the baby's adoption. As such, when BLQ declared that she could not trust her mother, Lois took off to Bensonhurst to give the two of them some space.

In the upcoming episode on March 25, 2025, Tracy will realize Lois's absence and question Brook Lynn about it. However, BLQ will find it tough to answer Tracy's piercing questions since she does not want to reveal the real issue.

While her husband, Harrison Chase, knows about the pregnancy, BLQ has kept it hidden from other Quartermaines so far, particularly Dante Falconeri, the baby's father. She will want to maintain a status quo in this matter.

General Hospital: Sonny finds himself in a critical situation

Sonny Corinthos has been struggling with heart issues for some time, which was recently diagnosed. Since learning of the condition, he has made significant changes to his plans, including giving Ava Jerome 50 percent custody rights for Avery. However, Kristina Corinthos has been against this decision and continues to antagonize Ava.

As per General Hospital spoilers, Ava Jerome will talk to Lucas about her financial problems as he discourages her from touching Cassadine's money. On the other hand, Kristina Corinthos will believe Sonny should corner Ava at this dire time.

However, Ava will likely visit Sonny, only to find him on the floor, struggling with chest pain. As the promo video shows, she will torment Sonny as he tries to reach for his medicine bottle.

Catch the latest drama on General Hospital as Ava causes agony and Carly makes a choice.

